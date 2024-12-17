Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy

Former five-star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night so it’s time to turn the page and name 10 players who could win college football’s most prestigious individual award next season. Here’s a look.

1. QB NICO IAMALEAVA, Tennessee

So far in 12 games this year, former five-star Nico Iamaleava has thrown 19 touchdowns which doesn’t scream Heisman hopeful yet but he’s also only in his first year starting and he could take a massive jump heading into next season. Iamaleava is one of the most talented passers in college football and as he gets even more comfortable in Tennessee’s offense and takes a jump next year then the former five-star could really take off.

2. QB KEVIN JENNINGS, SMU

Jennings did not start the season as SMU went with Preston Stone but he took over quickly and SMU is headed to the College Football Playoff against Penn State. This could actually be Jennings’ coming-out party heading into next season for the common football fan who hasn’t been following his success this year. Heading into the playoff, Jennings has completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,050 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he’s also rushed for five TDs. Maybe Jennings doesn’t have the name recognition of others yet, but with a big season in SMU’s offense, he could easily be among the top quarterbacks next season.

3. QB DJ LAGWAY, Florida

Now that Florida’s offense is clearly Lagway’s to run heading into next season, he will have to take a massive leap to get into the Heisman picture but he has incredible tools and we’ll see if he can boost his numbers next season. Lagway did a phenomenal job down the stretch as the Gators shocked LSU and Ole Miss and then beat Florida State to build momentum but the former five-star also had just 1,610 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and seven INTs this season. Lagway has been a major bright spot for Florida but to win the Heisman, his numbers will have to take off.

4. QB ARCH MANNING, Texas

A lot will depend on this projection and the first one is Quinn Ewers deciding to leave for the NFL after this season, which is still expected but not a guarantee as Manning has bided his time in Austin and looks ready to take over the offense. Completing nearly 68 percent of his passes in mainly mop-up duty, Manning has thrown for 939 yards and nine touchdowns on just 90 attempts this season which is an impressive sample size. He’s also rushed for four scores – more than Tre Wisner and just as many as Jerrick Gibson. The No. 1 player in the 2023 Rivals250 could really take college football by storm. Manning is talented, focused and seems ready for the biggest lights.

5. QB JOHN MATEER, TBD

A former two-star who only had one power conference offer from Washington State, Mateer was a breakout story in college football this year and now he’s headed to the transfer portal after his offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle, left for Oklahoma. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Mateer with the Sooners next year after a phenomenal season where he put up Heisman-like numbers in Pullman. Mateer threw for 3,139 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven INTs and then rushed for 826 yards and 15 more TDs. If Mateer can put up those types of stats at a place like Oklahoma he would definitely be in the Heisman talk.

6. QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER, LSU

Nussmeier has announced he’s coming back next season, LSU coach Brian Kelly is chipping in $1 million of his own money for NIL and the Tigers have already added big-time portal receiver Barion Brown from Kentucky and aren’t done yet. Plus, Nussmeier threw for more yards this season than Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel although the LSU quarterback’s TD/INT ratio was off. If the Tigers can improve their record and Nussmeier can bring down the INTs, he should be in the Heisman talk

7. QB DYLAN RAIOLA, Nebraska

The former five-star threw for an impressive 2,595 yards in his freshman season but 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions won’t cut it for the Heisman race. On a lot of those throws, Raiola trusted his arm too much and he needs better receivers to be able to make plays. The Huskers added some big-time receivers in four-stars Cortez Mills and Isaiah Mozee and they’re working on others in the portal. Nebraska’s offense might not lend to massive numbers but Raiola has the talent to put up stats if he has the playmakers around him.

8. QB LANORRIS SELLERS, South Carolina

After Sellers scampered for an amazing 20-yard touchdown run to beat Clemson a few weeks ago, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said his quarterback was the best player in the country. That could have been some post-game hyperbole or just a coach living on cloud nine after a big win, but Sellers has markedly improved this season and could be in for a major breakout next season. The question is whether the Gamecocks can surround him with enough playmakers to boost his numbers to get in the Heisman conversation. A true dual-threat, Sellers combined for 24 touchdowns this season and those numbers might only go up with more experience coming into next year.

9. WR JEREMIAH SMITH, Ohio State

The bar for a full-time wide receiver – not a two-way player like Hunter – winning the Heisman has been set very high. The only true wide receiver to win the award in the last 33 years was Devonta Smith in 2020 and he needed 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns to do it. Because of Ohio State’s loaded receiver room, the ball is going to be spread around too much to reach those numbers but the five-star has 57 catches for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns, the latter two being team highs. Smith has already proven to be one of the best players in college football and if he continues on his dominant path, he could make an easy argument for an invitation to New York City.

10. WR RYAN WILLIAMS, Alabama