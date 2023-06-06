Kansas State and Oklahoma are still out in front for the high three-star athlete from Junction City, Kan., but now he has something else to really consider. Stanford made a big impression on Boganowski over the weekend, and he has to think about getting a Stanford degree and what it could mean for his life. He also loves the football aspect there as he considers the scheme very quarterback friendly. A two-team race is still in play, but now a third team is in the mix.

Georgia is considered to have the edge in Bolden’s recruitment but Clemson is doing everything possible to stay in the race, basically with the Bulldogs and Ohio State. The five-star from Buford, Ga., rated his visit to Clemson over the weekend an A-plus. He said the culture is “next to none” and what could be a big selling point for the Tigers is that he could be a day one starter there. If Clemson could go into the state of Georgia and not only get Sammy Brown but Bolden, too? That would be a huge statement.

Illinois and Michigan are standing out the most to the four-star running back from Chicago Mt. Carmel, but the visit to Wisconsin over the weekend could have moved the Badgers into even more serious contention. What Dupree loved the most was that he understood the coaches and what they wanted from him in the offense and vice versa. The message to him was that he fits their playing style and now they’re just waiting for him to pick the Badgers.

One of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 class, Fasusi took another visit to Texas this weekend not to get the heavy recruiting pitch but to spend time with the players, and it really worked out well. Seeing position coach Kyle Flood was incredibly valuable, but Fasusi’s interactions with the players stood out most. The Lewisville, Texas, standout also has a new top list with the Longhorns, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Michigan, Baylor and Alabama taking the lead.

The battle for Gipson has come down to Clemson and Texas in many ways, and now one team has taken the lead in his recruitment. The four-star safety from Lancaster, Texas, told me that after his weekend visit to Clemson that the Tigers are now No. 1 on his list and they’re the team to beat. “Clemson is just different all around,” Gipson said. “It’s just special, really just talking to me about long-term goals and not short-term goals.”

Tennessee and Notre Dame are battling at the top for the 2025 four-star quarterback, and another visit to Knoxville over the weekend definitely helped the Volunteers. The Lucedale (Miss.) George County QB just feels comfortable around the Tennessee coaching staff, its vision for the offense there and how Knight fits in. The Irish offer a whole lot both academically and athletically but there could be no friendlier offense for Knight’s abilities than in Knoxville.

When asked if Tennessee had the edge in Matthews’ recruitment, the five-star said “yes and no,” meaning that the Volunteers have definitely impressed him a ton but he’s going through all his official visits before making a final decision. And Clemson definitely impressed the Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview standout. He said the Tigers are “truly different” and that Clemson “could be a place that I can call home.” From the coaches and how they handle things on and off field, it made a big impression on Matthews over the weekend.

With nearly 40 offers, Matthews has really turned his focus to two schools in USC and Florida - with South Carolina also in the running. The message the four-star tight end from Hiram, Ga., heard at USC this past weekend was that it was the place to be and it gave Matthews a whole lot to consider, but the chatter is that Florida is still the leader in his recruitment.

USC should be considered the frontrunner for the four-star receiver from Silsbee, Texas, but Miami just made things a whole lot tougher. Miller absolutely loved his trip to Coral Gables and how he fits in that offense, and now the four-star has a much tougher decision ahead. The longer this goes the more Texas A&M, LSU and others could re-emerge, but right now it looks like a two-horse race between the Trojans and the Hurricanes.

Clemson is now clearly the team to beat for the four-star receiver from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic as his weekend visit went great and the coaching staff showed him love the entire time and made it clear how much they wanted him in this recruiting class. It would be a shocker at this point if Moore ended up elsewhere.

Alabama is now “for sure” a major contender for the four-star tight end from Carrollton, Ga., after his weekend in Tuscaloosa, where he got to further build his relationships. The message from the coaching staff was simple: “You come here and you will be developed and made into the best player you can be.” That had a major impact on Odom as the Crimson Tide have shot up the charts to join Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida.

After his weekend visit to Nebraska the Huskers are now the leader for the three-star offensive lineman from Omaha (Neb.) Central. The "home" feeling came to Pyfrom on this visit, and the new Huskers staff made it clear to him he's a priority, so Nebraska will now be tough to beat for Pyfrom, who also has Iowa, Penn State and Kansas State high on his list.

Can any team beat Michigan for the four-star linebacker from Youngstown (Ohio) Austintown Fitch? It’s looking tougher - if not nearly impossible - after another great visit to Ann Arbor, where “everything” stood out to Robinson. The four-star feels like a priority, how he fits in at defensive end and he loves the coaches as people, too.

The visit to Florida went really well for the four-star defensive tackle from Orlando (Fla.) Jones as he felt like a big-time priority for the Gators while in Gainesville. Trips are coming up to Ohio State, Texas and Georgia in the coming weeks, but there are now some other visits that are expected to happen before the end of the month that could impact his recruitment. I was told the locations off the record, but it’s going to be a busy month for the four-star before decision time rolls around.

It has not gone unnoticed that the five-star receiver has pulled off anything Ohio State from his social media pages. But I’m told that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s backing off the Buckeyes, more that maybe he just doesn’t want to deal with the recruiting process so much at this time. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout did visit Florida over the weekend and it went very well, but I’m told if there is a flip that Georgia would be the likely winner for him.

