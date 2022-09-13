There is a lot to consider when it comes to the Nebraska coaching search and the future of one of the proudest programs in the country. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney offers his thoughts in today’s Tuesdays with Gorney:

How Nebraska fixes its football program and gets back on track to being nationally relevant might not have a single answer and is a matter of debate, but fans must accept this immutable fact: It’s going to be very challenging because college football has become even more difficult to breach the highest ranks, but it is possible.

The Scott Frost Experiment was an extraordinary failure. Let’s not rehash all that went wrong because, honestly, we don’t have that kind of time. Mike Riley was a nice guy and probably would have won a decent amount of games but that was not the answer, either, to become contenders again.

Bo Pelini won either nine or 10 games every single year he was in Lincoln and that level of success is the model the Huskers need moving forward but he was also distasteful to many power brokers there and understandably so.

Cursing out the fans and media in a die-hard college town won’t keep you there very long. Still, if you want to win in today’s game at the highest level – and bring in someone like Urban Meyer to do it – squeaky clean isn’t going to happen. Ever hear some of those Bill O’Brien rants? To raise the trophy sometimes you have to put down the pearls.

Hiring the right coach is clearly important. Maybe more crucial is hiring the right coach with the proper recruiting philosophy.

From the 1994 Nebraska national title team, 29 players went on to the NFL. The Huskers currently have only 18 former players right now in the league. Enough elite talent has not come through the program in recent years – or it hasn’t been developed – to compete at the highest level.

Recruiting the Midwest is important, crucial even, for linemen and power up front on both sides of the ball. But Nebraska needs to hit Texas hard, hit Louisiana hard, especially if interim coach Mickey Joseph is retained on the new staff, as five of the 18 current pros are from those two states.