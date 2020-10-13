Here are some quick takes and reactions on what we learned following Tuesday's Husker football practice.

It’s long been assumed that Nebraska’s starting quarterback job was Adrian Martinez’s to lose.

Even though redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey showed impressive flashes in four games last season, many expected the two-year starter Martinez to be the No. 1 guy until he gave reason for NU’s staff to make a change.

But as the Huskers wrap up their last week of fall camp and get ready for their season opener at Ohio State, head coach Scott Frost just kicked the door wide-open for a legitimate quarterback battle going into Week 1.

"I wouldn't say it's clear yet," Frost said of NU’s quarterback depth chart. "Adrian's certainly playing well. Luke's certainly playing well. We feel like we have two guys at the top of that heap that are playing well enough to help us win games.

“Every position is a competition, and we're going to have to make those decisions pretty quickly, but I've been really impressed with both of them."

Martinez has the obvious edge in experience with 21 career starts under his belt, and he said last week that he finally feels as healthy as he’d been in years going into the season.

But the conversation seems to have less to do with what Martinez has done and more with how rapidly McCaffrey has progressed over the past 18 months.

Frost, who made it clear once again that McCaffrey was a quarterback and only a quarterback, said the former Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian standout had gone rep for rep with Martinez all offseason.

“Right now, our offense moves exceptionally well when he's at quarterback,” Frost said. “He finds a way to make a lot of plays work. He's throwing the ball really well. I don't think anybody has any questions about his athletic ability or his speed.”

It wasn’t just Frost who was hyping up McCaffrey’s potential on Tuesday, either.

Junior tight end Austin Allen said he’d seen “a true competition” at quarterback this fall, which, “as a whole offense, I think that's going to make us better.”

Senior defensive end Ben Stille said, “it honestly doesn’t matter who’s back there” at quarterback between Martinez and McCaffrey and that the offense feels just as comfortable with either guy under center.

"You can ask the offensive guys, but I think they're really comfortable, and they both make plays,” Stille said. "I'm excited to see how it turns out for this season."