HuskerOnline - Tuesday nuggets: NU talks improvement, Iowa rivalry

Here is a full recap of what coordinators Matt Lubick and Erik Chinander and several Husker players had to say following Tuesday's practice...

Nebraska continued its preparations on Tuesday for this week's Black Friday showdown at Iowa.

***Lubick said Iowa ranks near the top of the conference in most statistical categories, and their defensive front would be as physical as NU had faced this season.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

***Lubick said Nebraska was continually working on its third-down offense. He said they went through two third-down periods on Tuesday and would do another one tomorrow.

“I’m a big believer that you can win or lose games on third down.”

***Lubick characterized Nebraska’s passing game as “inconsistent” against Illinois, especially with the deep throws. But it was also not converting on short passes that the Illini were giving up by taking away the long routes.

***Lubick said the freshmen receivers were doing a good job of not getting too frustrated about this season and their roles so far. He said the staff needed to continue to find ways to get them involved and boost their confidence.

He said the receivers have had one of their better weeks of practice so far.

***Lubick said Omar Manning “has been good” and still had a chance to make an impact this season. “We just have to get him healthy,” Lubick said. Manning was still considered “day-to-day” and was making progress in his recovery but has had some setbacks along the way.

***Lubick said, “you’ve got to have more than one running back” just by nature of the position, but “you’d always like a guy to carry the ball 20-25 times a game.” Lubick said he likes the depth NU has at that position.

***On the first offensive play against Illinois, Lubick said he had access to the video replay but didn’t decide to challenge because the officials told them they were going to review the play. He said it was “close” but thought it was “definitely an incomplete pass.”

***Lubick said receiver Oliver Martin had worked his way into Nebraska’s receiver rotation with his consistent play in practice, and now that the NCAA had cleared him, Martin would continue to have a bigger role in the offense.

***Lubick said they're trying to simplify things in the passing and run games. He said coaches do a self-scout review every game about what worked and what didn't.

"We talk about that literally every day...” Lubick said. “What can our guys understand and compete at in a high level, and fast, and execute?"