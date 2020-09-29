Tuesday nuggets: Blackshirts ready to get back to work
Nebraska held its first media session of the fall on Tuesday with a handful of defensive coaches and players during a Zoom press conference.Here is a quick recap of what the Huskers had to say…
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news