Here are some quick takes and reactions following Tuesday's Nebraska football practice.

Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins will be Nebraska's No. 2 running back at Ohio State. (Nate Clouse)

Thompkins has been the best story of camp

Back in March, it felt like Ronald Thompkins was an afterthought in the running back battle. After suffering multiple major knee injuries and a setback in 2019, it was hard to imagine Thompkins being a part of things this Fall. However, not only is Thompkins in the mix, he'll go out to Ohio State as NU's No. 2 running back behind Dedrick Mills. Position coach Ryan Held called Thompkins a five-tool player that can do it all, and they like what he's shown in practice the last month. The extra time off also appears to have really benefited Thompkins, who has battled injury the last three years. If things work out with Thompkins long-term, the Husker coaching staff is going to look pretty smart taking a flier on a guy many SEC powers shied away from because of his injury issues.

Mills appears poised to push 200 carries in a shortened 2020

For this offense to work, Nebraska needs a physical running element, and Mills appears to be that guy. We have heard multiple people refer to him as a "bell cow" type back, and that's what Nebraska needs to him to be this season. A year ago at this same time, NU was trying to work things out with Mills and Maurice Washington. Mills struggled early, and Washington had big moments only to later be dismissed from the program for disciplinary issues. There is no Washington this year to get in the way of Mills' progress. He is going to get a bulk of the carries and has a chance to push 200 carries in a shortened nine-game regular-season schedule.

Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich is poised to see time at OLB in Game 1. (Tyler Krecklow)

Henrich is too good not to have on the field

The way I look at Nick Henrich's move from inside to outside linebacker is he is too good not to have on the field. This staff knows he can help them in 2020, and they are going to make sure he's on the field. Collin Miller, Will Honas and Luke Reimer have a leg up at inside linebacker, while NU still has needs at the outside linebacker position long-term. Henrich can help them there immediately. He's also built more like a Luke Gifford who played the same position in Erik Chinander's defense in 2018. I look for Henrich to rise quickly this season. The key is keeping him healthy.

Caleb Tannor will take a big step forward in 2020