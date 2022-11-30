A couple Husker offensive players earned themselves postseason accolades on Wednesday.

Receiver Trey Palmer was selected second-team All-Big Ten by the media and was a third-team selection by the coaches. Running back Anthony Grant was an honorable mention pick.

Palmer, who transferred to Nebraska after spending three seasons at LSU under then-Tigers wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, exploded for one of the best seasons for a receiver in Nebraska history in 2022. He set the school's single-season record for receiving yards with 1,043 yards to break Stanley Morgan Jr.'s record (1,004 yards receiving in 2018), and he finished his career with 71 receptions and nine touchdowns.

That included a seven-catch, 237-yard, two-touchdown performance against Purdue that broke the program's single-game record for receiving yards, and he finished off his Huskers career with a nine-catch, 165-yard, two-touchdown performance against Minnesota.

Palmer declared for NFL Draft last Saturday and will forgo another year with the Huskers. He is ranked as the No. 95 overall prospect for the 2023 draft per Pro Football Focus. That would put him as the second-to-last pick of the third round.

Grant, in his first season as a Husker after spending the prior two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute, led the team in rushing with 915 yards and six touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder averaged 4.2 yards per carry. His 218 carries were the most by a Husker since 2014.

