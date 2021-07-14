Trev Alberts has clear goals in emotional return as Nebraska AD
It took less than a minute into Trev Alberts' introductory press conference as Nebraska's 14th athletic director on Wednesday for his emotions to get the best of him.
"I love this place," Alberts said in his opening statement before having to pause to fight back tears. "Sorry about that. I didn't know that was going to happen… Other than my faith and my family, everything I have today, materially and otherwise, is a result of the opportunity to be a student at the University of Nebraska."
That emotion and passion about his new role was made clear from the beginning and remained evident throughout his official debut as the new boss of Husker athletics.
One of the greatest NU defenders in program history as an outside linebacker in the 1990s, Alberts entered the realm of collegiate athletic administration following a stint in the NFL and then as an ESPN college football analyst.
The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native served as the athletic director at the University of Nebraska Omaha for 12 years, putting a significant stamp on the Mavericks with the addition and subtraction of several key sports.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Wednesday that out of a pool of more than 25 candidates, they eventually narrowed down their list to eight finalists in the two weeks following the departure of the previous AD Bill Moos.
They said they only needed to conduct one formal interview before knowing who they wanted to have the job, and that was with Alberts. They agreed via "handshake" on Tuesday night, signed the contract on Wednesday morning, and publicly introduced Alberts a few hours later.
Alberts will officially begin his tenure at Nebraska on July 19.
"I wanted a leader," Carter said, "I know a great leader when I see one. We have a great leader here."
Alberts said he fully understands the magnitude of his responsibilities going forward, and he laid out the four most important items he wanted to accomplish during his first three years at Nebraska:
1. Build trust within the athletic department.
First and foremost, Alberts wants to earn the trust of his student-athletes, coaches and staff, the academic side of the university, and the fans and donors.
2. Establish proper work habits.
Alberts has seen many people during his career with different personality traits, but all shared extraordinary work habits. Even people who weren't the most talented could accomplish a great deal by working harder than everyone else.
3. Establish teamwork.
Alberts wants clearly defined roles with the athletic department and will always do what's best for Nebraska, not individual interests. They want to value each member of the athletic department and push for a "unity of purpose" in everything they do.
"We simply cannot allow somebody to put their personal interest ahead of the best interest of the University of Nebraska," he said.
4. Make Nebraska athletics reflective of the state and its people.
Alberts' goal for everyone in NU athletics is to "work hard, do things the right way, don't make excuses, and never quit." He said Nebraska needed everyone to adapt "championship habits" to accomplish their goals.
Green said Nebraska leaned heavily upon a 16-person committee to help with Alberts' hiring process and ultimate decision.
That committee included current student-athletes Austin Allen (football), Taylor Johnson (track and field) and former NU athletes Ndamukong Suh (football), Eric Crouch (football), Jordan Burroughs (wrestling), Darin Erstad (baseball), Bill Jackman (basketball), and Peaches James-Keaton (softball).
It also included NU women's basketball coach Amy Williams; Nebraska regents Tim Clare and Jack Stark; UNL intercollegiate athletics committee chair Kristen Blankley; UNL faculty athletics representative Scott Fuess; Nebraska assistant vice chancellor for inclusive student excellence Charlesette "Charlie" Foster; Nebraska deputy athletic director and chief financial officer John Jentz; and CEO & Chairman of Crete Carrier Corp. Tonn Ostergard
Alberts said his deep-rooted connections to Nebraska obviously played a significant role in his decision to accept the job. In fact, he noted that NU was the only other school he would have even considered leaving Nebraska Omaha.
Looking forward, Alberts said he was ready to return to help lead his alma mater into a new era of collegiate athletics.
"I've been in two different conferences over the last 12 years. Half of the athletic directors – it's very obvious – want to hang onto the past," Alberts said. "Let's be honest; this is a very uncomfortable time for administrators in college athletics. The key is we're going to be comfortable being uncomfortable…
"We're going to win at everything. That's just what Nebraska does."