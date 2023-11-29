It’s the worst-kept secret in the city of Lincoln and perhaps the entire Cornhusker State: Nebraska football is in desperate need of a quarterback and is going to go hunting in the transfer portal to find one. At least one.

The Huskers will be seeking that stability throughout the month of December as the portal officially opens on Dec. 3 and closes at end of day Jan. 1, 2024.

Players are still able to announce their intention to enter the portal prior to the official Dec. 4 opening, and we have already seen a run of players at the game’s most important position – and the Huskers’ No. 1 portal focus – do exactly that.

The following is the full list of quarterbacks across college football who have already announced they will enter the portal, in addition to a couple more key skill positions that Nebraska will look to bolster through the portal. We will update these lists as the portal season opens and carries on throughout that 30-day period.

Organized alphabetically by school where the player is transferring OUT: