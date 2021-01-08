HuskerOnline - Transfer Tracker: Best available RBs in the portal

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, with some schools pretty much signing their entire 2021 class. But with the transfer portal becoming a bigger part of the college football landscape every year, several coaches talked about saving spots for incoming transfers. So who is still available? We take a look at the top uncommitted running backs currently in the transfer portal. RELATED STORY: Ten best available QBs in the portal TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL

As a recruit: Chandler committed to Tennessee over Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, USC and others. Stats: Chandler was a fixture in Tennessee's lineup over the last four seasons, rushing for 2,046 yards and 13 touchdowns while also catching 58 passes for 465 yards and three touchdowns. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Chandler has good skills not only as a runner but as a receiver out of high school but hasn’t found his place which is odd. He has more than enough ability to be a mid to high level contributor at the Power Five level but at this point he might be better off looking for a major role at a lower level.

As a recruit: Bowser committed to Northwestern over Cincinnati. Stats: Bowser made an immediate impact, rushing for 866 yards and seven touchdowns as a true freshman. He battled injuries the last two seasons and finished with his Northwestern career with 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 22 passes for 153 yards and another score. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: This is a kid with Power Five success on his resume so he should be pretty popular out there despite the injuries. As long as he’s healthy, he is a good depth pickup for someone or even a starter at a smaller level.

As a recruit: Stepp initially committed to Notre Dame but backed off that pledge late in the process and landed at USC, picking the Trojans over Indiana and others. Stats: Over three seasons, Stepp rushed for 505 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 35 yards. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Stepp has always had a lot of talent and a solid burst and is a versatile kid who can be used in the passing game as well. I would expect him to land some serious interest from a team looking to add running back depth and a team that likes to run the ball with multiple backs.

*****

As a recruit: Pledger committed to Oklahoma during the spring of his junior year over Nebraska and several others. Stats: Over three seasons, Pledger rushed for 695 yards and six touchdowns in mostly a reserve role. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Pledger was a big-time talent coming out of high school and has a ton of ability as a runner and receiver. Someone out west where he hails from should be excited to land him.

*****

As a recruit: Williams initially committed to Appalachian State but after a big senior season he saw his recruitment explode. He later committed to Auburn over Alabama, Georgia and Miami. Stats: Over two seasons with the Tigers, Williams had 599 yards rushing and five touchdowns while also catching 12 passes for 72 yards. Eligibility remaining: Three seasons Farrell's Take: Williams was a late bloomer out of high school who exploded on the scene as a senior so you have to assume his best football is still ahead of him. He’s shown flashes of that high ceiling and someone will want to take a chance on him perhaps back in his home state.

As a recruit: Curry committed to LSU over offers from Michigan, Florida and several others. Stats: Curry rotated in with a talented stable of backs during his time at LSU, rushing for 336 yards and catching four passes for 33 yards. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Curry never took the job at LSU but neither did anyone else after CEH left. He has power and some speed and should fit at the Group of Five level in his home state.

*****

As a recruit: Glass was one of the most productive backs in Texas high school history and he committed to Oklahoma State despite late charges from Ohio State, Alabama and Texas. Stats: Glass had just two carries for eight yards as a freshman before entering the portal early in the 2020 season. Eligibility remaining: Four years Farrell's Take: There is a ton of upside here as this kid showed he can churn out yards in high school. I’m not sure what happened at Oklahoma State as he never even saw much mop up time but the Power Five level talent is there.

*****

As a recruit: Brumfield initially committed to Texas Tech, but backed off of that pledge as a senior. Later landing at Utah over Missouri, Louisiana Tech and others. Stats: Brumfield spent most of his career at Utah backing up eventual NFL draft pick Zack Moss, rushing for 390 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 17 passes for 85 yards. Eligibility remaining: Two years Farrell's Take: Brumfield likely learned a lot from Moss and has a couple of years to make an impact, perhaps back at Texas Tech where his size and sneaky ability in space would help. Beyond that he’s probably a Group of Five or lower guy.

*****

As a recruit: Ford committed to USF over East Carolina Stats: Ford's career at USF got off to a great start as he rushed for 787 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman. His role diminished over the next two seasons and he finished his three years with 1,175 yards and 13 touchdowns, as well as 31 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns. Eligibility remaining: Two years Farrell's Take: Ford is small but hard to get a hit on and he’s also dangerous in the flat as a receiver. He’s not an every down guy but he will contribute to a FCS school most likely.

*****

As a recruit: Green committed to Utah over Oregon State. Stats: Another talented Utes back stuck behind Moss on the depth chart, Green rushed for 258 yards and a touchdown over two seasons before not playing 2020. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: I like Green’s skillset a lot and again he was stuck behind a great back. He didn’t play this season so he has fresh legs and to me could be a great fit at Arizona State or another Power Five.

*****

As a recruit: One of the nation's top running back recruits, Walker initially committed to Ohio State. He later backed off that pledge and took five official visits before committing to Michigan over Florida State, Alabama, Auburn and Arizona State. He would later transfer to junior college and sign with Mississippi State in 2018. Stats: Walker has basically had no impact over his two stops, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown with the Wolverines and none with the Bulldogs. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Walker is still at it but he had an injury out of high school that led to questions and I don’t know if he’s ever recovered. I don’t think he finds a home beyond the FCS. This is a shame because he was so amazing prior to his injury in high school.

*****

Other notable RBs