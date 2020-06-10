Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2020, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com writers Robin Washut and Nate Clouse, KETV Sports Director Andy Kendeigh, and Mike'l Severe, Co-Host of Severe and Benning the Morning on 1620 The Zone. Previous ranking: 36-40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15

10. JoJo Domann, OLB, Sr.

JoJo Domann has been an intriguing and exciting weapon since taking over at Nebraska's hybrid outside linebacker/defensive back role last season, and now is his last chance to fully reach his lofty potential. After injuries stalled his career through his first two seasons as a Husker, Domann became a fixture on NU's defense in his new role and played in every game with six starts. The Colorado Springs, Colo., native set career-highs in tackles (52), TFLs (11, ranking second on the team), pass breakups (6, 2nd), forced fumbles (2, 2nd), and 2.5 sacks (2.5, 4th). Now the hope is Domann takes his game even higher in his final Nebraska campaign.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 11th 11th 6th 8th 10th

9. Deontai Williams, S, Sr.

The ripple effect of Deontai Williams' season-ending shoulder injury in last year's season opener really can't be understated. Not only did Nebraska lose its best safety, but it also forced the Huskers to move around several other defensive back starters to different positions and even made NU turn to some walk-ons to play relatively extensive snaps. The good news for the Blackshirts is that all reports have been that Williams is now back healthy and better than ever in 2020. The former JUCO transfer is expected to be a crucial piece of Nebraska's secondary this season, and quite possibly one of the most important.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 9th 7th 12th 12th 4th

8. Ben Stille, DE, Sr.

Ben Stille has been a fixture in Nebraska's defensive line rotation since he was a redshirt freshman, and now he'll be counted on as the most proven veteran member of the d-line in 2020. The former Ashland-Greenwood (NE) standout has played in 32 games with 14 starts over the past three seasons. Along with posting a career-high 31 tackles last year as a junior, Stille's 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss for his career are the most of any returning Husker defender. There are a lot of new faces ready to make an impact on the defensive front this season, but it will once again be Stille serving as the steady force.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 7th 10th 9th 11th 6th

7. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Jr.

Cam Taylor-Britt is the definition of a playmaker, and his versatility allows Nebraska to use him in a variety of ways all over the field. Taylor-Britt started seven games at cornerback and then three at safety last season as a sophomore, finishing with 45 tackles, four TFLs, 1.5 sacks, tied for the team lead with three interceptions, and two pass breakups. He also forced four fumbles, which ranked third nationally and tied for the most by a Husker since 1999. The former high school quarterback from Montgomery, Ala., will once again be a Swiss Army Knife for the Blackshirts in 2020.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 6th 9th 11th 4th 11th

6. Omar Manning, WR, Jr.

No Nebraska newcomer is coming into his first season with higher expectations than junior college transfer wide receiver Omar Manning. At 6-4, 225, Manning brings a combination of size, strength, speed, and talent that the Huskers haven't seen at wideout since maybe Maurice Purify. The former No. 1 JUCO receiver in the country at Kilgore (TX) College, Manning led his team with 35 receptions, 727 yards, and six touchdowns as a sophomore while averaging nearly 21 yards per catch. Once a TCU commit out of high school, Manning's stock couldn't be much higher going into his Husker debut this season.