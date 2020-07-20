Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2020, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com writers Robin Washut and Nate Clouse, KETV Sports Director Andy Kendeigh, and Mike'l Severe, Co-Host of Severe and Benning the Morning on 1620 The Zone. Previous ranking: 36-40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25

20. Jack Stoll, TE, Sr.

Jack Stoll has established himself as one of Nebraska's top locker room leaders and voices of the program heading into his senior season. Despite some added competition to an already stocked tight end room, he's hoping his on-field production will be just as valuable. Stoll has started 24 straight games and set a career mark with 25 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown last season. He's been NU's leading receiver at tight end for the past two years. It will certainly be worth watching how the arrival of Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek - who sat out 2019 - impacts the tight end depth chart this season, but Stoll should still have a big impact for the Huskers in more ways than one.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 16th 23rd 16th 30th 25th

19. Will Honas, ILB, Sr.

After an injury shortened his first season at Nebraska in 2018, Will Honas bounced back last year by finishing second on the team with 73 tackles to go along with six tackles for loss and a sack. Given Nebraska's unproven linebacker depth inside and out, the senior is going to be counted on as one of the quarterbacks of the defense and a leader of the unit this season. Honas showed how productive he could be against some of the Big Ten's best, including racking up a career-high 12 tackles against then-No. 15 Wisconsin. He should continue to pile up numbers again in 2020.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 24th 21st 17th 22nd 19th

18. Damion Daniels, DL, Jr.

With his older brother Darrion off to the NFL, this season could finally be Damion Daniels' time to shine. At 6-3, 340, Daniels is one of the biggest players on Nebraska's roster, and he should be a fixture in the middle of the defensive line at nose guard. Conditioning has limited his snaps over the past two seasons, so that will again be a key for the Dallas, Texas, native to stay on the field. But when he's out there, he will provide NU with a sizable force up front.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 18th 22nd 25th 20th 17th

17. Marquel Dismuke, S, Sr.

Few players turned their careers around last season the way Marquel Dismuke did, as he went from a relative afterthought to a mainstay at safety for Nebraska. Dismuke started every game as a junior and posted a career-high 67 tackles, the most of any NU defensive back and tied for third on the team overall. Paired with fellow senior safety Deontai Williams, Dismuke will help give NU a veteran back end of the secondary that should be one of the Blackshirts' biggest strengths.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 25th 20th 23rd 17th 16th

16. Bryce Benhart, OL, RFr.

One of the most important dominoes to fall for Nebraska this offseason was the coaching staff to finally feeling comfortable enough to hand the keys to Bryce Benhart as one of their offensive tackles of the future. With the 6-foot-9, 295-pound redshirt freshman now ready to take the reins as the projected No. 1 right tackle this season, it allowed the Huskers to move senior Matt Farniok inside to right guard. The towering former four-star out of Lakeville (MN) North was arguably the centerpiece of a 2019 offensive line class that was supposed to revamp the Huskers up front. He'll take the first steps on that path this season.