Top 2022 NU target Green made most of unusual summer
This was supposed to be a huge summer for 2022 Millard North (NE) forward Jasen Green. But, as with every other high school prospect around the country, those plans were put on hold by COVID-19.
Green was set to play on the nation’s biggest AAU stage while competing with the Mokan Elite program out of Kansas City, Mo., in the prestigious Nike EYBL circuit.
Though that opportunity was lost, he was still able to make the most of his situation.
Along with debuting at No. 117 in the latest 2022 Rivals150 rankings, Green picked up high-major offers from Kansas State, TCU, and Stanford to go along with his first offer from Nebraska.
That list should only continue to grow, as North Carolina State, Missouri, Wake Forest, and Purdue have all been showing heavy interest.
Green finally got back on the court recently while playing regionally with the Omaha-based Team Factory AAU program, including this past weekend at the RecruitLookHoops.com Omaha Showcase in Elkhorn.
While he hasn’t been able to play many games, Green said he’s found other ways to make noticeable gains physically and fundamentally.
“Throughout this summer, I haven’t been playing in many tournaments, so it’s all just me getting better, working on my craft,” Green told HuskerOnline.com. “I think I’ve become a much better player.”
Green said he’s been regularly working out with his father, former University of Omaha basketball player Robert Green, focusing primarily on plyometrics and weight training.
When he was able to get back into a gym in June, Green spent most of his time trying to improve some of his admitted biggest weaknesses, like 3-point shooting and creating shots off the dribble.
Green has also worked on reshaping his 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame. He said he’s put on five pounds of muscle over the summer and 10 pounds since the beginning of his sophomore year.
“A lot of (college) coaches say I’m gifted and I have a huge body, so I need to start using it,” Green said. “That’s what I’ve been working on a lot with my trainers.”
As Green’s recruiting profile continues to grow, he’s maintained a strong relationship with Nebraska’s coaching staff since earning his first college offer from Huskers back in June of 2019.
“I’ve been talking to the coaches a couple times each week,” Green said. “The coach I talk to the most is Coach Matt (Abdelmassih). We talk a couple times every week, just getting to know each other better, talk about stuff that’s going on, about my life, about his life. We’re still building a relationship, and I think it’s going pretty well.”
Green said NU has also shown him plenty of specific examples of how he would be utilized in head coach Fred Hoiberg’s system with clips from his first season with the Huskers last year.
“They showed me a couple clips of where they would have me in the offense and how I would fit in,” Green said. “Obviously they’ve got a whole new roster, and I’ve been keeping tabs on who’s playing and stuff. So I have a pretty good idea of how it would be like if I go there.”
The AAU calendar wasn’t nearly what Green hoped it would be, but he still has a golden opportunity awaiting him this high school season while playing on another loaded Millard North team.
Competing alongside three other Division I recruits and commits, including 2021 five-star prospect Hunter Sallis, all eyes will be on the Mustangs once again as they look to avenge their 2020 Class A state championship loss.
“My biggest thing for Millard North is to do all the little things,” Green said. “We’re obviously a super talented team and everyone can do a lot of things. So for me to be able to play and get my points, I’ve got to be able to do all of the little things around the rim and hustle plays, things like that.”