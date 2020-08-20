This was supposed to be a huge summer for 2022 Millard North (NE) forward Jasen Green. But, as with every other high school prospect around the country, those plans were put on hold by COVID-19. Green was set to play on the nation’s biggest AAU stage while competing with the Mokan Elite program out of Kansas City, Mo., in the prestigious Nike EYBL circuit. Though that opportunity was lost, he was still able to make the most of his situation.

While his summer basketball plans were altered, 2022 Millard North (NE) forward Jasen Green made the most of the opportunities he got over the past five months. (Robin Washut)

Along with debuting at No. 117 in the latest 2022 Rivals150 rankings, Green picked up high-major offers from Kansas State, TCU, and Stanford to go along with his first offer from Nebraska. That list should only continue to grow, as North Carolina State, Missouri, Wake Forest, and Purdue have all been showing heavy interest. Green finally got back on the court recently while playing regionally with the Omaha-based Team Factory AAU program, including this past weekend at the RecruitLookHoops.com Omaha Showcase in Elkhorn. While he hasn’t been able to play many games, Green said he’s found other ways to make noticeable gains physically and fundamentally. “Throughout this summer, I haven’t been playing in many tournaments, so it’s all just me getting better, working on my craft,” Green told HuskerOnline.com. “I think I’ve become a much better player.” Green said he’s been regularly working out with his father, former University of Omaha basketball player Robert Green, focusing primarily on plyometrics and weight training. When he was able to get back into a gym in June, Green spent most of his time trying to improve some of his admitted biggest weaknesses, like 3-point shooting and creating shots off the dribble. Green has also worked on reshaping his 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame. He said he’s put on five pounds of muscle over the summer and 10 pounds since the beginning of his sophomore year. “A lot of (college) coaches say I’m gifted and I have a huge body, so I need to start using it,” Green said. “That’s what I’ve been working on a lot with my trainers.”