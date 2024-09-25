PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIyTkoyV1RKN0cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

TNFS: What went wrong against Illinois, previewing Purdue

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left), QB Dylan Raiola and the Huskers face Purdue on Saturday
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left), QB Dylan Raiola and the Huskers face Purdue on Saturday (Graphic: Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)
Tim Verghese and Steve Marik
Inside Nebraska

In this week's edition of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Tim Verghese reflect on Nebraska's brutal 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois and preview the first road game of the year as the Huskers head to Purdue on Saturday.

The two first offer their takes on what went wrong against the Illini, highlighting points of concern on both sides of the ball, how the defense has disappointed relative to expectations and why, and touch on Nebraska's overtime struggles.

The two then preview Saturday's matchup, one that both see as a potential "get-right" game for Nebraska as they head on the road to take on the Boilermakers in West Lafayette. The two offer some names to know at Purdue on both sides of the ball, namely two pass-rushers that could wreak havoc on Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska offense, as well as two offensive playmakers worth noting, including one Husker fans know all too well at this point.

To close, the two discuss what they want to see from Nebraska on Saturday, when alarm bells should start ringing about specific concerns with the team and how Saturday serves as an opportunity to build momentum for the stretch of games ahead.

Watch the newest episode of The Nebraska Football Show in the video link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version of TNFS on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

