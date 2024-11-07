Thursday Tim-Bits: Unloading visitor intel, coaches hit the road during bye

Days removed from Nebraska's visit weekend, I still have a few recruiting notes to pass along and with the coaching staff hitting the road to visit schools and see recruits during the bye week, we've got some notes on where the staff has been so far. Bit of a smaller Thursday Tim-Bits this week, but we touch on a few different topics below, including John Butler's vision for the secondary moving forward.

