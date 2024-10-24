Thursday Tim-Bits: Recruiting updates and a notably shift in strategy

in other news
The Nebraska Football Show: Lasting concerns from the loss to Indiana
Picking up the pieces from Nebraska's 56-7 loss to Indiana and discussing how the Huskers move on from here
Recruiting Mailbag: Impact of Indiana loss, pursuing playmakers and more
In this week's recruiting mailbag, we address the impact of Nebraska's tough loss and a few flip targets to know
Distinct and alarming dichotomy between White & Satt in response to IU loss
There was a distinct and alarming difference between Tony White and Marcus Satterfield in response to losing at Indiana.
What's next after Indiana loss? "Keep fighting," Isaac Gifford says
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford and Marques Buford Jr. talk the Indiana loss and more Tuesday.
OC Satterfield, DC White talk Indiana loss
Marcus Satterfield and Tony White spoke with media following Nebraska's 56-7 loss at Indiana.
