Thursday practice nuggets: Final thoughts from Scott Frost before Michigan

Here are some quick notes to pass along following Nebraska's practice on Thursday morning...

***Scott Frost said it's been another good week of practice and his guys know how to prepare now. They are doing what they need to do to get ready for another game.

***In order to establish the run this week, Frost said they need to do everything well. He said the run game is "the key" to this game. "They want to run it, we want to run it. They want to stop it, we want to stop it."

He added the team that gets behind and has to throw is probably not going to be in a good spot.

***Frost said he hopes his offensive line took another step this week in practice. They need to have more of the same: "More low pad level and more movement. It's going to be harder this week."

***Frost said he's happy for the success JoJo Domann has had. He's been through a lot here over the years and he's glad to see him playing at a high level. He's got better guys around him now than he did before and he makes plays when they are there.

***Frost expects the environment to be even better this week. He wants the noise to really play a factor in this game. It will also help impress the recruits in attendance.

***Playing three night games in a row, guys are now used to the night game routine.

***Frost said it's great to have freshman tight end Thomas Fidone back. He's an elite athlete and they figured he would heal fast. He's a little rusty still, but they are glad he's back.

***Frost said the running back rotation is always up in the air and he hopes they can have guys play well this week.

***Frost called Cam Jurgens the "steady force" and the leader of the offensive line. He's really held things together with the changes made.

***Frost said they did an extended Unity Walk last week because of homecoming so they could have more engagement with the fans. They guys really liked it.