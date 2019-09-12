Here are some quick notes to pass along from Nebraska’s walk-through practice on Thursday morning…

***Head coach Scott Frost confirmed that Nebraska reached out to the UNL men’s soccer club to see if any of its players had past placekicking experience. That was because kickers Barret Pickering and Dylan Jorgensen were both out with injuries and the emergency kicker – punter Isaac Armstrong – was also “banged up a little” at one point.

Frost said they found one player who could be added to the roster soon to potentially help with kickoffs at the very least. Frost wouldn’t name the player because “we’re working through that right now.”

***Frost noted that former NU kicker Alex Henery was discovered off the club soccer team.

***Frost said he expected to make an announcement on the two other walk-ons to be placed on scholarship by Monday.

***Frost said he was very happy with the way the Huskers responded this week in practice, saying there was much more attention to detail and focus to “make stuff work.”

***Frost was asked about the early turnovers Nebraska had committed in the first two games, and he said he didn’t want to make a story when there wasn’t a story. However, he also didn’t want turnovers to become a real story by continuing to happen, so it was a balance of emphasizing ball security but not making it a bigger issue than necessary.

***With three home games over the next four weekends, Frost said this stretch was extremely important in filling out the 2020 class and beyond. “This is big,” Frost said.

***Frost said Wan’Dale Robinson would get more reps at running back going forward because “we need to get the ball in his hands… Good things happen when the ball’s in his hands.”

Frost said the staff would find more ways to get Robinson and Maurice Washington touches in the running and passing games by moving them to different positions in games.

***Frost said he still had plenty of faith in Dedrick Mills despite a slow start to his Husker career. “I’m still expecting big things from him on Saturday and down the road.”

***When asked about getting more wide receivers involved in the passing game, Frost said “it’s an anomaly to me that a couple of those guys haven’t had the ball thrown their way yet. That can’t keep up.”