Here are some quick takes and reactions on what we learned following Thursday's Husker football practice.

Wan'Dale Robinson and the rest of Nebraska's wide receiver room appears to be close to full strength. (Getty Images)

This team is getting healthy at the right time

A week ago at this time, there were some concerns about the overall health of Nebraska's football team. Head coach Scott Frost has had to run his team through a shortened Fall Camp, which has brought a lot more physical contact than normal. A week ago at this time, there were some concerns about the health of Wan'Dale Robinson and Alante Brown, who missed some practice time. We also know junior college transfer wide receiver Omar Manning missed some time for personal reasons. The good news on Thursday is according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick everyone has been on the practice field and they appear to be at full strength. Even Manning has been back out there every day this week. On defense, redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Heinrich suffered a scare, but he is expected to be back. If they are going to have a chance to step on the field and compete with a team like Ohio State, they are going to need everybody available.

The wide receiver position is going to deliver several surprises in Week 1

After Robinson and Kade Warner your guess is as good as mine when it comes to what to expect with Nebraska's wide receiver position at Ohio State. The depth chart is going to feature all-new faces after Robinson and Warner, and most importantly several interchangeable parts. Lubick hinted at that on Thursday as they cross-train their guys to play every position. Here are just a few of the surprises the wide receiver position could deliver in 2020: Omar Manning: He's physically the best looking wide-out on the roster, but has not practiced every day. There's still a chance we could see him be a factor at Ohio State. He's apparently practiced all week. Zavier Betts: He's really started to come on the last week and is seeing time with the No. 2 offense. Marcus Fleming: Another wildcard with speed and talent that could be a factor. He too missed some time in August for personal reasons but has the talent to be a factor. Levi Falck: The graduate transfer from South Dakota nobody in America has on a scouting sheet should be a factor in 2020. He once had 11 catches for 140 yards in a game at Kansas State. Oliver Martin: The Iowa transfer will be a factor if ruled eligible by the NCAA. NU is still awaiting word. Brody Belt: The undervalued walk-on moved from running back to slot receiver. He could find himself on the field. Alante Brown: Probably the top-performing member of NU's 2020 recruiting class thus far on offense. Don't be surprised if he starts. Chris Hickman: The former tight end can also play in the slot. Look for Lubick to use him to cause match-up problems. The walk-on group: After Belt and Falck, both Bennett Folkers and Wyatt Liewer have stood out and could factor in at times.

Nebraska's quarterback battle in Fall Camp continues. (Associated Press)

A company line has been established when talking about the QB position