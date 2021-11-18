Thursday nuggets: NU ready to play after bye week shakeups

Here is a full rundown of what head coach Scott Frost had to say following Nebraska's practice on Thursday morning...

***Frost said the past two weeks had felt a little "different" after the coaching staff shakeups, and there had been "a little more work for a few people" over the past couple of weeks.

But he said the team had figured out a good approach this week and was ready to play at Wisconsin.

***Frost said Nebraska's running backs were "beat up there a little bit" with "a lot of guys nursing some things." However, he was hopeful all of the active RBs would be available to play on Saturday and that this would be a big game for some guys in that room to prove themselves.

***Frost said he had been very proud of outside linebacker Caleb Tannor for how he'd "grown a lot as a person" over the years. Frost said Tannor's growth as a player "has been obvious," even if his statistics might not show how much better he's been.

***Frost said he might be a bit more aggressive in choosing whether to kick a field goal or go for it on fourth down over the final two games.

Frost said he still had faith in Chase Contreraz and would send him out there if Nebraska needed a field goal, but the Huskers might "let it rip" more on fourth down.

***Frost said Deontai Williams had "been out there working every day" this week and would likely be a game-day decision for whether he would return to the lineup at Wisconsin.

***Frost said he'd been "really happy with the level of interest" he'd seen in Nebraska's open coaching positions so far. He said he knew this offseason would have a lot of shakeups, which was why he wanted to get a head start in trying to fill out his staff.