After a week of unexpected distraction for Nebraska’s quarterbacks heading into the debut of the Scott Frost era, the unit looks to have locked in and moved on as Saturday’s season opener vs. Akron draws near.

Frost said following Thursday’s practice that he thought the entire team was about as prepared for its first game test as could be, but he was especially pleased with what he’d seen from his quarterbacks over the past four practices.

After naming Adrian Martinez the starter on Sunday, Frost said the true freshman had taken yet another noticeable step forward in his development this week.

“Anytime you’re in a competition for a spot, you’re confident, but you’re a little anxious to find out if you’re the guy or not,” Frost said. “Since he’s become the guy I’ve seen his confidence grow even more knowing it’s his show. That’s just going to be a continuing process.

"He’s going to have to continue to gain confidence through good plays and decisions. There’s going to be some bad ones too. We know it’s going to happen; we’re going to live with it. As time goes on, there’s going to be more good ones than bad ones.”

Frost was also complimentary of how well sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch had adjusted to moving up to the No. 2 quarterback role following the transfer of redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia on Monday.

While Frost said Bunch had never wavered in his focus and preparation throughout NU’s quarterback competition, he noted that Bunch had hit the ground running at his new spot on the depth chart this week.

“Andrew’s done a great job handling everything,” Frost said. “I went to him yesterday during practice and said, ’This is the best day you’ve had in a long time.’ And he said, ‘Coach, that’s because I’m getting reps again.’ So I think that’s the key for him, is making sure we’re getting him enough reps to be ready. I’ve already seen the improvement.”

With a full nine months of workouts, meetings, and practices now nearly in the books, Frost said the only thing the Huskers could do at this point was to translate all of that preparation into execution when the lights come on at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

“Our guys have done consistently what we’ve asked them to do,” Frost said. “They’ve prepared well. They’re still getting used to some of the things we want them to do, like the way we want them to prepare, how we’re going to approach practices. So it’s never going to be as clean the first time around as down the road.

“But this was probably the best first week I’ve seen coming in with a new team. They’re trying to do everything we ask them to do, and I think they’re ready.”

- Robin Washut



