HuskerOnline.com



Arguably the biggest unknown for Nebraska’s defense this spring is the eligibility status of Ole Miss linebacker transfer Breon Dixon. Like his former teammate, quarterback Shea Patterson, who transferred to Michigan, Dixon is hoping to be cleared immediately by the NCAA because of the sanctions handed down at Ole Miss this off-season. In the meantime, Dixon is going through spring ball as if he’ll be cleared to play in 2018. “This time of year, it matters to a certain degree," outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt said. "As we progress through camp right now, we want to make sure he gets the reps he needs so he’s prepared if he pronounced eligible. All we are trying to do right now in spring ball is build a bank of reps, so everybody can learn and understand what we are trying to get accomplished. "While we don’t want to build too big of a bank of reps if he’s not going to be eligible, you’ve got to give him enough of an opportunity to prepare in case it should happen.” Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander expressed similar thoughts on how they are handling the situation with Dixon this spring. “We’re repping everybody right now,” Chinander said. “The beautiful thing about the way Coach (Scott) Frost practices, we’re rolling at about 120 team reps, so there’s plenty of reps for everybody. So we’re getting a good evaluation on everybody from No. 50 on defense to No. 1 on defense. (Dixon) is repping with everybody else, and once we find out his official status then we’ll kind of make some adjustments with the depth chart.” Just like junior college transfer Will Honas, Dixon has entered things at an ideal time. With a staff transition, every player coming in is at the same level. Ideally, Dixon could play a similar hybrid role in the defense like Shaquem Griffen did at UCF in 2017. “Yeah, hopefully so,” DeWitt said, laughing when asked if Dixon can do the same things Griffen did for them. “That would be nice. “He’s doing a really good job and sorts. He’s just learning the scheme like everyone else is, but every now and again there’s a flash of athletic ability from his safety and DB days. He’s got an ability to burst that you don’t normally see.” - Sean Callahan

Chinander: 'I don't think we're the defense I heard about'

Chinander didn’t have any preconceived notions about the defense he would be inheriting when he took over at Nebraska this offseason, but he had heard the stories.

A unit that gave up 36.4 points and 436.2 yards per game in the debacle that was the 2017 season, Chinander made it a point not to let that impact his opinion of the level of talent he had to work with when he came to Lincoln. It took all of six spring practices for him to learn his group wasn’t nearly as bad as what it put on film last year. "I don't think we're the defense I heard about, if that makes any sense,” Chinander said. “I think we're ahead of that curve a little bit. I think they're buying into the system. They're doing what we want them to do. We know there's mistakes. With this offense, you make a mistake, they're going to rip you for 60 (yards), so it's great learning… “But I think we're a little bit ahead of where, I guess, I thought we'd be." One of the top points of emphasis for Chinander and NU’s defensive staff has been instilling a more physical mentality, especially when it comes to tackling. Head coach Scott Frost stressed on Tuesday his passion for tackling and not being afraid of making mistakes. Chinander said he was 100-percent on the same page as Frost in that regard, and while the tackling hasn’t been quite at the level they would like so far, he thinks the Huskers are well on their way in getting there. “The first few days, not good,” Chinander said of Nebraska’s tackling this spring. “But they’re slowly starting to shoot their guns. They’re slowly starting to shoot to and through ball carriers. They’re slowly starting to take their shots and not be afraid to miss a tackle, going 100 miles per hour and shooting their guns. “So it’s coming. It’s not there yet. I wouldn’t say we’re the ’85 Bears yet, but it’s coming.” - Robin Washut

With Stoltenberg out, NU getting looks at nose tackle depth

Nebraska has been without an important piece to the heart of its defense this week, as senior nose tackle Mick Stoltenberg missed his second straight practice with an unknown injury. On Tuesday, Frost said the injury was nothing serious, but Stoltenberg was seen walking on crutches after Thursday’s session. While it remains to be seen how significant Stoltenberg’s injury actually is, if nothing else his absence has allowed for NU to give the nose tackle depth behind him much more work the past two practices “Obviously with some guys getting nicked up a bit here and ... you’ve had the opportunity to roll some of those guys through at nose so we can see what we’ve got,” Chinander said. Chinander said guys like redshirt freshman Damion Daniels and senior Peyton Newell had seen a lot more reps with Stoltenberg out. They’ve also worked in other players who were primarily at defensive end inside at nose. Juniors Carlos and Khalil Davis are two such players who have seen more work at nose this week. Chinander said they always want to stress versatility along the defensive line and the ability to play both inside and out, and he wasn’t worried about putting too much on guys like the Davis’ plates. “It’s football,” Chinander said. “We’re striking people, we’re escaping blocks, we’re rushing the passer. I don’t think it matters if you’re doing it on a center or a tackle. I “It’s a little bit different being out in space or a being in close confines, but at the end of the day, who can strike, who can see, who can throw, who can go - all those types of things, they still play no matter what position you’re at.” - Robin Washut

Ruud fine with mistakes, but not repeat offenders

On Tuesday, Frost said the Huskers had their best practice of the spring. That wasn’t necessarily the case on Thursday, however, as inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said he didn’t feel the defense performed at the level they did the practice before.

To be fair, Ruud said Thursday was a heavy installation practice, so players were being asked to do new things. However, that doesn’t mean they can sacrifice fundamentals or speed of play. “Not bad,” Ruud said about Thursday’s practice. “Today we probably went a little overboard on the install; new stuff, new terminology, new techniques. So guys were spinning a little bit and probably played a little bit slower than they had been. “There are always lessons to be learned there: even though you’ve got new install going in, the goal is still to play fast, work your fundamentals. We’re going to be a fundamental team before we are anything else. It was a good practice, but not probably up to the standard Tuesday was.” For Ruud, making mistakes is acceptable as long as his players are still playing fast and learning from their mistakes. “Here’s how I look at it: I like new mistakes; I don’t want repeat mistakes. Now, if I keep getting guys who have proven to me that they are smart guys, if they keep making the same mistake then I have to look at myself, too. “When you’ve got mistakes you can look at it two ways: Is it guys that aren’t trying or are they not grasping the concept and you’ve got to look at yourself as well? If it’s a bunch of repeat offenders then I’ve got to look at how I’m teaching them.” - Nate Clouse

Dawson wants 'the biggest guys I can get' on defensive line

Size and measurables can be a very important factor in the 3-4 defense for defensive linemen. As practice ended on Thursday, new defensive line coach Mike Dawson gave his thoughts on just what type of guys he’s looking for going forward when building their scheme. “For me, I want them all bigger,” Dawson said. “I want the biggest guys I can get. I have complete faith in Coach (Zach) Duval and his staff that they are going to get these guys as big and strong as they can get without losing their athleticism. "I want them to keep working, and their bodies will tell them if they are starting to feel a little funky or weird or something, Coach Duval and his guys will know to kind of peel it back with some of the stuff. I want them working hard in the weight room, I want them lifting all the time, and I want them to be as big and strong as they can be.” Dawson reiterated that every guy and body type is different, so there was really no exact size they wanted players to be regarding height, weight, etc. “It depends on what type of frame it is,” Dawson said. “I’m not going have a 6-2 guy that’s playing end that’s 330 pounds, he’ll be playing nose. If a guy is 6-6, and he can play at 315, I’m ok with that too. However big a guy can get and still function, that would be ideal.” - Sean Callahan

Quick hits