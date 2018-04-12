HuskerOnline.com

Head coach Scott Frost hinted on Tuesday that some separation was starting to occur within Nebraska’s quarterback room now midway through spring practices.

Following Thursday's news of sophomore Patrick O’Brien leaving the program, it became clear that a pecking order was beginning to take shape at the position. Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco confirmed that some of his players were starting to get a few more reps with the top offensive units than others. As seen with O’Brien’s sudden departure, Verduzco said transparency was crucial in managing the egos that naturally come with QBs. “They’re after power,” Verduzco said. “They’re all a bunch of power-hungry young cats. That’s why they play the position… That’s why it’s important for them to know why they’re No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 on the depth chart. It’s not because you’ve got blonde hair and you wear glasses, it’s X-amount of reasons why. “But again, it might just come down to a gut feeling, you know? All things being equal, that happens.” O’Brien’s move leaves the Huskers with just two scholarship quarterbacks available to play this season in redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and true freshman Adrian Martinez. But Verduzco said sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch was most definitely in the conversation as well. “I don’t look at Andrew as being a depth-filler,” Verduzco said. “He’s competing, he’s doing a nice job. When he goes out there he’s doing some really nice things, just like Tristan does and just like Adrian does. “Andrew’s a heck of a player, and as far as I know just in dealing with him, he does not look at himself as a walk-on. He has to continue down that road and not take a backseat to anybody. Compete and let’s go, man.” While there are numerous factors involved in determining the quarterback depth chart, Verduzco said athleticism and mobility were high on the list given the fast-paced offense NU runs. Martinez is technically the only active QB who was recruited to run Frost’s system, but Verduzco said both Gebbia and Bunch were more than capable of being the necessary dual-threat players. In particular, Verduzco said Gebbia was a much better runner than some might think. “When he has a chance to burst through the line of scrimmage, man, he’s gone,” Verduzco said. “He does a nice job of that within the framework of what we’re doing. When he has a chance to make those sorts of plays, he’s been pretty dynamic that way.” Verduzco said one of Gebbia’s biggest faults was that at times he was overly critical of himself as he tries to learn an entirely different offensive scheme. “Tristan’s awesome. He’s a great young cat,” Verduzco said. “Sometimes he can be a little hard on himself, so I just remind him, ‘Hey, play and have fun. Do what you need to do and get your eyeballs and feet in the right place and let me coach the rest of it.’ He’s doing good, though, he really is.” - Robin Washut

Next wave starting to surface at wide receiver

There has been plenty of talk about how good wide receivers Stanley Morgan, J.D. Spielman, and Tyjon Lindsey could be in Nebraska’s new high-powered offense, but the depth behind them is fairly unknown. The Huskers look to have a stockpile of young talent coming up the ranks at wideout, and offensive coordinator/receivers coach Troy Walters said a few of them were starting to emerge from the pack. After those top three, Walters said guys like redshirt freshman Jaevon McQuitty, true freshman Justin McGriff, and junior college transfer Mike Williams would be the next wave in the receiver rotation at this point. McQuitty is technically the longest-tenured Husker in that group despite missing all of last season to injury. But having bulked up to a listed 6-foot, 195 pounds this offseason, Walters said the former four-star recruit could have a very high ceiling in this offense. “He’s physical, he can run, he’s got good size so when the ball’s the air he can go up and make plays,” Walters said. “This is really his freshman year. He missed all of last year, so he’s getting some of the cobwebs out of him. But he’s physical with good ball skills, and he’s a competitor. “When the ball’s in the air, he’s going to go make a play. He’s only going to keep getting better and better.” The key for McQuitty and all of the wideouts going forward was to develop the necessary trust and chemistry with Nebraska’s quarterbacks. Walters said that was something that would be crucial to continue this summer in order to hit the ground running in fall camp. “It’s important that the receivers and quarterbacks are on the same page, and we emphasize that,” Walters said. “As a receiver, that quarterback has to be your best friend. You’ve got to spend time with them not only on the field but off the field and make sure that you’re on the same page. “As a receiver, we have to make sure that the quarterbacks are confident that we’re going to be in the right place, and then when they do throw the ball to us that we’re going to make the play. So we’re building that this spring, and it’s imperative this summer that the guys really start working out together and start building that chemistry.” - Robin Washut

Running backs learning to become big-play threats

One thing Nebraska has missed at the running back position over the last several years is a consistent home run threat - players capable of scoring every time they touch the football.

Running backs coach Ryan Held believes his players have the talent to break off big plays and score from anywhere on the field. However, the mindset that they can do it every time they touch the ball is not quite there yet. “My job is to get my running backs to think that every time they get the ball they are going to score,” Held said. “So that’s what we’ve got to make happen.” Along with having the correct mindset, Held said it’s important for his running backs to have a plan once they make their initial read, and that’s part of his focus right now. “You notice my voice? I’m losing my voice,” Held joked. “It’s a matter of showing them on film, ‘Here’s an opportunity. When you break through what is your game plan when it’s you and the safety or when it’s you and two guys?’ “It’s all about what is your game plan when you get to the second level and the third level after you’ve done your initial read. Then we’ve got to finish. The three-stripe life for us: give me three stripes, and after your last rep of that series you need to score a touchdown.” Held said it’s not a matter of "if" his running backs get there, but more "when" things click and his group becomes consistent playmakers. “They are going to get it, they are starting to get it,” Held said. “It’s just as a competitor and as a guy that has seen it work, you just want them to be able to see it and do it. It’s just a matter of going out every day at practice and making it happen.” - Nate Clouse

Jaimes continues to shine at left tackle

Perhaps the biggest move any of Nebraska’s offensive lineman made this spring has been Brenden Jaimes going from right tackle, where he started as a true freshman last year, to left tackle under the new coaching staff.

Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin said Jaimes’ athleticism and intangibles have made the transition to the left side go smoothly. “He has the athleticism, he’s more comfortable over there,” Austin said. “He’s learning it. He’s a smart kid, and football smart. He’s learning how we teach protection, how we teach techniques of protection. He’s doing well, he’s doing really well.” Last fall, Jaimes joined a rather small group of true freshmen offensive linemen that have ever started at Nebraska, and Austin feels the true sophomore has the ability to play at a high level for a very long time. “He’s a good player, rangy kid, bouncy guy. I mean, he’s really athletic,” Austin said. “Jaimes is on the right track. If he stays healthy and keeps working hard he could be a very good player for a very long time, even in the NFL.” - Nate Clouse

