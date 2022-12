Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Throwing Bones is back!

Join us each week as recruiting analyst Nate Clouse and I break down the hot topics in Nebraska recruiting. We covered some good ground in this week’s episode. We broke down Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first week on the job at Nebraska. We also discussed his emphasis on in-state recruiting, hosting his first Junior Day, what comes next and more.

Check out the full video of the podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The interview is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Podbean, Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.