The Inside Nebraska recruiting podcast Throwing Bones is back.

Senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and recruiting analyst Nate Clouse talk through visit updates from the North Dakota game, how important it is for recruits to see a win and touch on the importance of Nebraska having a presence in Kansas City.

Subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast page on Podbean, Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.