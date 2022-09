It’s the debut episode of Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Throwing Bones!

Join us each week as recruiting analyst Nate Clouse and I break down the hot topics in Nebraska recruiting. We covered some good ground in this week’s episode. We talked through our favorite commits for the 2023 class plus the work the Huskers did this summer to get ahead and why that is important. We had to dive into the impact of losing the opener and discussed the visitors for the North Dakota game.

Check out the full video of our interview with Thompson in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The interview is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.