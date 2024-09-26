Through Four Games: First, second-year players trending to redshirt in 2024
Four games into the season is a good time to evaluate where Nebraska's young players stand eligibility-wise, there's just a few true freshmen trending to burn their redshirt, as well as a handful o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news