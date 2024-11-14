Bold Predictions: Nebraska at USC

Nebraska football returns to the field for, yet again, one of its most important games of the season as the Huskers, again, seek bowl eligibility at USC on Saturday.

The Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) are still reeling coming off three consecutive losses on the road at Indiana and Ohio State and at home against UCLA.

Now, Nebraska goes on the road again as it travels to face a similarly struggling Trojans program (4-5, 2-5) at 3 p.m. CT/1 p.m. PT this Saturday on FOX.

Both teams are scrambling for answers, both teams are in the midst of significant offensive changes, and both teams are coming off a bye week hoping this game turns into a momentous shift down the season's final stretch.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out between the Huskers and Trojans in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.