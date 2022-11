Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts landed on Matt Rhule to be the 34th head coach in Husker football history.

While Rhule wasn’t successful in a little over two full seasons with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, that wasn’t the case when he was the head coach at Baylor and Temple. Rhule took over those two programs at low points and quickly turned things around.

He won 10 games in his third and fourth seasons at Temple (and won the school’s first conference title since 1967), and 11 in his third season at Baylor, which included an appearance in the Big 12 championship game.

Can Rhule right the ship at Nebraska? Only time will tell.

Here are quick thoughts on the hire of Rhule as Nebraska’s next head coach.