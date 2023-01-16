Nebraska’s transfer portal haul continued with the addition of former Georgia Bulldog outside linebacker MJ Sherman, the former No. 39 overall recruit in the 2020 class and a 6.0 four-star out of St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., who committed to the Huskers on Monday.

Sherman, a Baltimore native, spent the past three seasons playing for Kirby Smart and the back-to-back national champ Bulldogs. He played in 39 career games — including all 15 in 2022 and 2021 — and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and .5 sacks.

Much of Sherman’s career at Georgia was spent playing special teams. The Bulldogs’ outside linebacker rooms have no shortage of NFL-caliber players. Sherman won't have to worry about that at Nebraska as he'll likely get the playing time on defense he didn’t at Georgia.

Here are three thoughts on Sherman now that his decision is in: