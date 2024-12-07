Three Thoughts from Nebraska's loss at Michigan State

Nebraska assistant Garret McGuire will not return to the Husker program for the 2025 season.
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik recap the busy Signing Day that was for Nebraska
Matt Rhule names interim DC for bowl game, talks Tony White, Terrance Knighton, Marcus Satterfield and Garret McGuire.
Matt Rhule spoke about why his Nebraska players refused to shake Iowa players' hands last week.
Daikiel Shorts has been officially announced as Nebraska's new wide receivers coach.
