Three Things: NU QB commit Richard Torres in action

HuskerOnline was in attendance to check out Nebraska quarterback commitment Richard Torres from San Antonio (Texas) Southside High School take on Floresville (Texas). The game was heralded as the #1 quarterback in San Antonio versus the #1 running back in San Antonio (Dareion Murphy). Here are our three takeaways from the game tonight.

1. Long frame and a live arm:

As we strolled up to the field tonight I could see the Southside team warming up and that was when I noticed the quarterback. Richard Torres was warming up but before I ever saw him standing on the field, I picked out his pass. What a pretty ball. Lots of revs. Then I got a chance to see Torres up close and couldn’t get over his long frame. The team was just doing a bunch of slants and outs then they moved over to the near hash and the receivers were along the opposite sideline running go routes. From the 45-yard line Torres was putting them in a bucket on the 5-yard line. It’s been a long time since I was in geometry, and I don’t want to go back and figure it out exactly but if would bet it was every bit of 45 yards in the air and it was just a beautiful ball. Torres had one pass in the second quarter down the far sideline that had to be in the air for 50+ yards. He put it where he needed to with his receiver just getting a step on the double coverage, but it was just out of his reach. Torres is all of 6-foot-5 and I would say that he was just a shade taller honesty. What's interesting about Torres is that he doesn't have the 40-yard dash speed of the other quarterbacks in Lincoln.

2. Schools are still inquiring about Torres:

On Friday both Sean and I brought you the information that Baylor may be sniffing around on Torres. I can tell you that there are more teams than just Baylor interested in Torres. Baylor isn’t even the only school in the state of Texas that is keeping Torres warm. While on the sidelines tonight we were able to pick up on a lot of information. Steve Sarkisian has been in personal contact with Torres recently. Additionally, we were told by a person close to the coaching staff that three teams were at the high school this week trying to get Torres to give them a look. As you will hear later in my interview with Torres following the game he’s done. He says that he is 100% in the boat with Nebraska and expects to get to Nebraska twice this fall for a game.

3. Former Husker guiding future Husker:

There were some interesting conversations with multiple people about how much Tommy Armstrong is playing a role with Torres now. What we heard about Torres tonight was that before this year he had zero quarterback coaching. He was just a big kid with a bigger arm. He was never afraid to try and zip it into some tight windows as well. But what Torres didn’t know that Armstrong is helping him out with is looking at a defense and understanding the coverage. Look at a defense and see which spots are indicators of the coverage. You could see it already tonight that Torres wasn’t forcing bad throws. Multiple times he came off of his first choice and threw to the second.

