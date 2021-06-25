Three takes on the Bill Moos news

Here are three takes on Nebraska's decision to part ways with Bill Moos on Friday.

I think we all knew Bill Moos was never going to be Nebraska's Athletic Director for longer than five years - the length of his original contract.

Moos was always open about wanting to finish out his contract so he could get his $1.25 million retention bonus in December of 2022. That's why his announcement to "retire" comes as a surprise unless they worked out an agreement on the final money owed to Moos.

That date was a big deal in all of this because he was essentially going to get another year's salary on his way out the door.

Many people are asking "why retire now?" It's going to hard to get any straight answers on this, as there will be no press conference with Nebraska's leadership and Moos.

Moos also was out on the Big Red Blitz Tour last week and even had an interview set up with ESPN on Friday.

Typically when somebody retires on good terms in a role like this, they hold some sort of exit press conference. The fact Moos is not holding one today tells you there's probably much more to this.