Three takes on Nebraska volleyball Lauren Stivrins decision to return
After taking her time making her decision, Lauren Stivrins announced that she is returning to Nebraska for her final season. The middle blocker had back surgery and said she wanted to be healthy for another season of college volleyball.
Here are three takes on this big-time news for head coach John Cook:
1. Stivrins is one of the best to ever do it
Stivrins is one of the greatest Nebraska volleyball players of all time. She is a two-time AVCA All-American (2018, 2020) and a three-time First-team All-Big Ten selection. Last season, she was the heart and soul of the Huskers team and one of the best middle blockers in the country.
With a talent like hers, Stivrins will continue to dominate the Big Ten and will help Nebraska during its 'comeback' season. NU didn't make the Final Four for the first time in several years.
She also brings four years in Cook's system and is a respected, knowledgable leader on the team.
2. Stivrins will profit from her name, image and likeness
Stivrins and Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames started a podcast called 'On Set with Nick and Lo'. This is currently the only podcast that is hosted by Husker volleyball players. NU fans will and are clamoring to this podcast and both ladies will be able to monetize their accomplishments.
Stivrins and Hames also hosted a youth volleyball camp on August 5 that had a huge turnout.
Husker outside hitter Lexi Sun started a successful clothing brand with her name, image and likeness. Stivrins could do something similar to sell her own merchandise.
Stivrins has one of the most recognizable names and brand in Nebraska athletics and she will now be able to benefit from that.
3. Stivrins has earned a proper send-off
In 2020, Husker nation wasn't able to pack Bob Devaney. Stivrins didn't get to hear the crowd roar when she accomplished a .850 hitting percentage against Maryland. She didn't get to have the senior night she has earned.
For one last go around, Stivrins will be able to ignite the sea of red in Bob Devaney. And after an uncertain and frankly, strange 2020 season, she and her teammates will not take that for granted.
During her final season, she will not leave anything on the court. And it will likely be magic for the country to watch.