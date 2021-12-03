Three Takes: Nebraska swept Campbell in First Round of NCAA Tournament

No. 10 Nebraska swept the Campbell Fighting Camels 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Huskers will face Florida State which swept Kansas State 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 on Friday. Here are my three takes from Nebraska's first-round win.

Playing at a high level

Nebraska is used to playing the best volleyball teams in the best overall volleyball conference in the country. When playing a team like Campbell, which is so much smaller than their usual opponent, there is a lot of adjustments to be made. As we see in all sports, sometimes when an opponent is worse than you are, it is hard to not stoop to their level. Campbell is a good volleyball team and did great things in their conference but doesn't have the firepower Nebraska has. While the third set looked a little rocky with a few miscommunications and half of the Huskers' hitting errors, NU pushed through and got the job done. "I think that was a great game for us, especially being the first game of the tournament some of these games as (Cook) said, it's a change of pace from what we've seen in the Big Ten," middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said. "So, for us to come out here and still play at the level that we're capable of playing, I think that's huge for us and it's gonna be huge for us going forward."

Right in the box

Campbell head coach Greg Goral said the Fighting Camels are a good serving team but struggled to get Nebraska out-of-system. Nebraska Head Coach John Cook said outside of the first pass and the one ace allowed, Nebraska did an almost perfect job of passing. "We were putting the ball in a really good spot," Cook said. The Huskers started off the tournament with the Big South Conference champion and their competition is going to increase as they take on Florida State on Saturday. "The serving is going to get tougher every week," Cook said. "And we got to be able to handle it and put the ball, as we say, in the box so we can set our middles and run an offense." As for the match against Campbell, Nebraska's two leading scorers were middle blockers. Lauren Stivrins had nine kills, hit .412 and six blocks. Kayla Caffey had seven kills, hit .214 with three blocks. Nebraska hit .272 on the match and held the Fighting Camels to a -.022 clip. The defensive effort was spot on and the numbers reflect that.

Congrats, Campbell