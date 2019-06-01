KEARNEY - Here are some final takes from the 61st annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl in Kearney that featured 14 future Huskers.

The North team ran away with the 61st annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl on Saturday, dominating the line of scrimmage.

Snodgrass is a jack of all trades

While his team didn't win the Shrine Bowl on Saturday, Nebraska recruit Garrett Snodgrass did all he could to give his team a chance. Snodgrass gave his team a consistent rushing threat at quarterback, and he was second in the game overall with seven total tackles. The biggest thing Snodgrass brings to the table is his feel for the game. He has a very high football IQ, and he's able to execute and do whatever he's told.

Jewett, Leader, and Sellon have big days on defense

A number of future Husker walk-ons had big days on Saturday. I thought particularly pass rusher Nick Leader (Lincoln Southwest), safety/running back Cooper Jewett (Elkhorn South) and linebacker Braden Sellon (Lincoln East) all had their moments. Leader made by far the most impactful defensive play for the South with a 14-yard sack in the first quarter, finishing with four tackles overall. My biggest question is how will Leader's body grow and develop at Nebraska? Can he play outside linebacker in Erik Chinander scheme? He's got something already you can't coach, and that's a relentless motor.

Jewett also made a big impact. Omaha Burke and North squad head coach Paul Limongi told me earlier in the week he was one of their best players in practice. Jewett finished with two tackles, but also added 50 rushing yards on six carries, including two touchdowns. There was a lot to like about what he's going to bring to the walk-on program. Then lastly, Sellon was named the game's defensive MVP. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Sellon finished with a game-high eight solo tackles. He had a very good nose for the football.

Miller brings a lot to the table at quarterback