Three takes from No. 6 Nebraska volleyball's 3-1 loss to No. 16 Stanford

Here are my three takeaways from this matchup:

Head coach John Cook said on Huskers Radio Network that he is happy with how his team competed against the Cardinal.

No. 6 Nebraska volleyball (6-2) fell to No. 16 Stanford (5-2) at Maples Pavilion in four sets (19-25, 25-12, 21-25, 23-25). This is the Huskers' second consecutive loss of the season.

The Huskers' starting lineup looked very different on Tuesday. Four freshmen (libero Lexi Rodriguez and outside hitters Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein) found themselves on the list.

Veteran left-side outside hitters Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik did not start or play prominent roles against Stanford. Sun served for the middle blocker in the first set and Kubik took over in the remaining three.

With three in-experienced outside hitters on the court, there are going to be growing pains.

Batenhorst had 10 kills with six errors and hit .098. Krause also contributed 10 kills but had seven kills, hitting .088 on the match. Lauenstein had five kills with two errors to hit .176 against Stanford.

Cook said he still hasn't seen the consistency and low-error performances he wants from his outside hitters.

Sun and Kubik hit basically zero against Utah, and Batenhorst and Krause did the same on Tuesday. Lauenstein hit a little better against Stanford but not high enough. She also had roughly half the swings Krause and Batenhorst had.

It's hard for Nebraska fans to watch their seemingly invincible team lose matches, let alone two in a row. However, it's not the end of the world.

Cook kept the starting lineup intact, even though there were some struggles, for a reason. He is a big picture guy and sees that getting his freshmen experience in pre-season matches, big ones at that, will help Nebraska tremendously down the road when it counts the most.

Even with the stiff competition, he still wants his players to know he trusts them and doesn't want them "looking over their shoulder worried they're going to get pulled if they're not doing well," he said.

While the Huskers have dropped two close games within four days, there is a lot of volleyball left to be played.