The Nebraska basketball team kicked off its official 2019-20 fall practices on Wednesday morning, and the first 30 or so minutes were open for media to observe. Here are three quick takeaways from our observations...

Point guard Cam Mack made his media debut during Nebraska's open practice on Wednesday morning. (Nate Clouse)

1. Cam Mack is a smooth operator

Maybe the most intriguing and last remaining unknown piece to Nebraska's puzzle this season is Cam Mack, the heralded junior college transfer from Salt Lake (UT) C.C. We got our first look at Mack on Wednesday, as he was unable to participate in the last open practice this summer because he hadn't yet been cleared academically by the NCAA. It was only a brief snapshot comprised mostly of warm-up drills, but even that made it clear why the Huskers are so excited about the sophomore point guard. Mack is one of those guys where everything just comes easily for him, to the point where it looks like he's not even trying that hard. However, every layup goes in perfectly, and every entry pass to a cutter or big is right on the money. His shot mechanics still need work, but at least he makes more than his misses, so that should work itself out with Hoiberg's coaching. Mack definitely has a swagger about him, and it looks like his game can back it up.

2. Yvan Ouedraogo is a load down low

The other mystery surrounding Nebraska's 2019-20 lineup was how true freshman Yvan Ouedraogo would fit into the front court rotation. The native of Bordeaux, France, was the last player to arrive on campus, as he didn't get to Lincoln until August. He missed all of the team's summer workouts, the tour of Italy, and the 10 extra practices the Huskers got before their trip. It's clear Ouedraogo still has a lot of catching up to do in learning the system and adjusting to the speed of high-level American basketball, especially in his ball handling and post moves. But physically, the 6-foot-9, 265-pounder is every bit ready for the Big Ten. Even as a 17-year old, Ouedraogo is already one of the biggest players on the team (maybe only behind Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker). He's also extremely athletic, and the lift and force he gets on his dunks is as good as any Husker big man I've seen in some time. Ouedraogo is a work in progress, but his potential is glaring.

3. Jervay Green looks much more comfortable