Three takes following Nebraska Baseball's regional draw at Arkansas

Here are three takes following Nebraska's NCAA regional tournament draw at Arkansas. The No. 2 seeded Huskers (31-12) open against No. 3 seeded Northeastern (36-10) Friday at 7 p.m.

For months several NCAA regional projections had Nebraska traveling to No. 1 ranked Arkansas. However, the Huskers are one of the hottest teams in the country, and the hope was the Big Red played themselves out of being shipped to the top-ranked Razorbacks.

Within minutes of ESPN announcing the brackets on the live selection show, the Huskers learned the fate.

After winning 31 games in an all-league schedule, Nebraska's reward was a trip to Fayetteville.

At this point, it is what it is. The NCAA selection committee did something similar to Big Ten softball champion Michigan. They shipped the Wolverines to Pac-12 power Washington, who was on the other side of nationally No. 1 ranked Oklahoma.

In some ways, the committee did the same thing to the Huskers.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” head coach Will Bolt said. “The only thing I expected was to see our name called. We knew that was going to happen. Beyond that, I had really no idea. I know our guys are just excited.”

You can also argue the Big Ten's other two NCAA tournament teams - Michigan and Maryland go better draws than the Huskers. The Wolverines are in the Notre Dame regional, while the Terps will play at East Carolina.

Geographic location also plays a big part in these decisions. If you can bus to your regional, it saves the NCAA money. Maryland is 7.5 hours from Greenville, S.C., Michigan is 3 hours from South Bend and Nebraska is just a 7 hour trip to Arkansas.

In my opinion, logistics played as big of a factor as anything with the Big Ten regional draws. It still makes you wonder though if the Big Ten would've allowed just even five or six out-of-conference games what type of difference it would've made to help the Huskers chances of hosting?