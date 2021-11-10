Three takeaways on Scott Frost's plan for Nebraska in 2022

Head coach Scott Frost met with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since news broke that he would be returning for a fifth year at Nebraska under a restructured contract and buyout. Frost covered a wide range of topics, but most of the focus was on his plans to fill out the four open spots on his offensive coaching staff leading up to a critical 2022 season. Here are three of the biggest takeaways from what Frost had to say…

Scott Frost is ready to turn play-calling over to a new coordinator, but he also doesn't want to make "wholesale changes" to the offense. (Associated Press)

1. NU's offense will look different, but don’t expect ‘wholesale changes’

Frost made it clear that the No. 1 priority in reconfiguring his staff would be hiring a new offensive coordinator. Whoever Nebraska hires will have a say in how the remaining positions are filled. But while there were rumors about the Huskers potentially doing a complete overhaul of their offensive identity, Frost made it clear that he didn't want to make "wholesale changes" on that side of the ball. "We're early in the stages of identifying people," Frost said of potential OC candidates. "I have a pretty good idea of what I want it to look like, and we'll see where we land. If I'm going to turn it over to somebody, I just need somebody that's done it and that I can trust to put our heads together and put the best of what they do with the best of what we do and let him run with it." Frost also noted that with the expedited offseason now with the Early Signing Period on Dec. 15 and the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, the process of filling out the staff would have to move quickly. However, he didn't expect anything official to happen before the end of the regular season at the earliest. "There's a lot of people with jobs in other places," Frost said, "and I imagine nothing can be done until after the season's over."

2. Handling of special teams remains to be determined

For the past four seasons, Frost has tried to get by on special teams through a collective staff effort, an analyst, and using a full-time assistant with dual titles. None of it has translated into success in the kicking, punting, or return games. In fact, many aspects of the third element have been a downright disaster. With a full-time position opening now available, Frost was asked if he was considering a designated special teams coach for 2022. All he would say was, “potentially.” Frost praised the job outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson had done since taking on that role this season. “Our special teams have vastly improved,” Frost said. “Our specialists, we need to continue to get better in those roles. But our coverage units, when you watch the tape and compare to where we’ve been, I’m really happy with the progress we’ve made there.”

3. Frost wants to be a CEO of the program