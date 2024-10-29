Three takeaways from Tony White's time at the podium ahead of UCLA

Advertisement

in other news

Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition

Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition

This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 21-17 loss at No. 4 Ohio State.

 • Steve Marik
Conversations with Clouse: October 27

Conversations with Clouse: October 27

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

 • Nate Clouse
GVSU makes new-look Nebraska team work in final preseason action

GVSU makes new-look Nebraska team work in final preseason action

Nebraska picked up a 73-53 exhibition win over Grand Valley State University on Sunday in Lincoln.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Three thoughts from Nebraska's exhibition win over Grand Valley State

Three thoughts from Nebraska's exhibition win over Grand Valley State

Here are three thoughts on Nebraska's win over Grand Valley State in an exhibition.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Notes and Observations from Bishop Heelan vs MOC-Floyd Valley

Notes and Observations from Bishop Heelan vs MOC-Floyd Valley

Notes and Observations on 2026 Nebraska LB target Kasen Thomas and a 2026 defensive lineman to get on your radar

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese

in other news

Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition

Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition

This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 21-17 loss at No. 4 Ohio State.

 • Steve Marik
Conversations with Clouse: October 27

Conversations with Clouse: October 27

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

 • Nate Clouse
GVSU makes new-look Nebraska team work in final preseason action

GVSU makes new-look Nebraska team work in final preseason action

Nebraska picked up a 73-53 exhibition win over Grand Valley State University on Sunday in Lincoln.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
Three takeaways from Tony White's time at the podium ahead of UCLA
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement