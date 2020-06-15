Nebraska officially announced its full 2020-21 non-conference schedule on Monday, and it featured some high-major headliners and plenty of intriguing storylines. Here are three of our biggest takeaways from the Huskers' 11-game non-con slate...

Fred Hoiberg beefed up Nebraska's non-conference schedule for his second season with the Huskers. (Getty Images)

1. Nebraska kicked up the competition

In Fred Hoiberg's first season at Nebraska, he and his staff scheduled like a team preparing for a long learning curve in Year 1. The Huskers ended up with the 215th-ranked non-conference strength of schedule nationally, per KenPom, but even that proved to be too difficult considering their 5-6 non-con record. This year is a much different story, however. Despite another total roster overhaul this offseason, NU's schedule indicates a much greater level of confidence going into Year 2. After two "buy games" vs. Cleveland State and Purdue Fort Wayne (and an exhibition vs. Peru State), Nebraska jumps right into it at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in South Carolina. The bracket has yet to be announced for that tournament, but the field includes Missouri, Pittsburgh, Dayton, Utah State, Loyola, Charlotte, Penn. A week later the Huskers will host an ACC opponent in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge (the matchups are still TBA), followed by the instate rivalry game vs. Creighton at PBA and then a neutral-site showdown vs. Kansas State in Kansas City, Mo. Depending on how the rest of the slate fills out as the last remaining games are announced, this should have all the makings of a postseason-worthy schedule.

Nebraska rekindling its rivalry with Kansas State is one of many intriguing storylines this season. (Associated Press)

2. There could be storylines aplenty

There will be no shortage of fun storylines to follow that go beyond the actual games on the court during non-conference play. The exhibition vs. Peru State will mark the third straight year Nebraska has hosted an exhibition with in-state school, and the Bobcats' roster features seven Nebraska natives, including three from Lincoln. The official season opener vs. Cleveland State will also have a familiar tie, as the CSU head coach Dennis Gates is the brother of NU assistant Armon Gates. Depending on how the bracket shakes out, the Huskers could have several potential intriguing matchups at the Myrtle Beach Invite. There's the old Big Eight/Big 12 connection with Missouri; Pittsburgh transfers Shamiel Stevenson and Trey McGowens facing their former school; Nebraska going up against former assistant Craig Smith and Utah State or former Husker Jordy Tshimanga at Dayton; or Bobby Lutz (NU's Special Assistant to the Head Coach) taking on Charlotte, where he was head coach from 1999-2010. After that, Hoiberg will get his second shot against Creighton in Lincoln after last year's blowout introduction in Omaha. Finally, the rekindling of the old rivalry vs. Kansas State at the Sprint Center in K.C. That will be the first of a three-game series over the next three years, with the next two being played in Lincoln and then Manhattan, Kan.

Nebraska will not play a single true road game during non-con play, as seven are at home and the other four are at neutral sites. (Associated Press)

3. Home sweet home

While Nebraska definitely turned up the degree of difficulty with this year's non-conference slate, it also made sure to load it up with homecourt advantage. Of the Huskers' 11 non-con games, seven will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The four that aren't are all neutral-site contests, with three at the Myrtle Beach Invite and the fourth vs. KSU in Kansas City. That means NU will not play a single true road game until the start of Big Ten play in early December. It also gives Nebraska a home game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge after two straight road trips in the series. There are only two Saturday home games, but the good news is that one of those includes the showdown with Creighton on Dec. 12. That will mark just NU's second Saturday home game in the series since 2008-09. Nebraska has won its past three Saturday home games vs. Creighton: 73-61 in 2006-07, 54-52 in 2008-09, and 94-75 in 2018-19. From when they return home from Myrtle Beach on Nov. 22 to when they travel to K.C. to take on Kansas State on Dec. 19, the Huskers will not have to leave Lincoln for a non-conference game for a full 26 days.