Three significant visitors added to spring game visit weekend for Nebraska

HuskerOnline previously confirmed 25 offered recruits would be in Lincoln this weekend for the spring game on Saturday. There are three more names that can be added to that list, all from the state of Georgia, who will also be in Lincoln this weekend.

Nebraska is set to host over 80 unofficial visitors this weekend. Five of those visitors were Rivals 250 prospects. You can add two more to that list with the addition of these three, confirmed visitors coming to Lincoln this weekend:

HuskerOnline thoughts: Nebraska has always had strong ties to the state of Georgia but this group on top of Barry Jackson and Joshua Horton is incredible. There has been such a resurgence for Nebraska when it comes to recruiting since Scott Frost made some changes on his full-time coaching staff at the end of last season. A lot of credit needs to be given however to the changes in the recruiting office staff that has also happened recently for Nebraska.

Johnathan Hughley is the No. 3 rated offensive tackle in the country and the No. 48 recruit overall in the Rivals 250. The Georgia commit has a nasty streak when it comes to his blocking style on the offensive line.

The Huskers will also host Rivals 250 recruit Kayin Lee. Lee is from the same high school as Janiran Bonner who signed with Nebraska last year. Lee is also teammates with Barry Jackson and Adonijah Green at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove who are also visiting Nebraska this weekend. Lee recently backed away from a commitment to Georgia.

A critical position for Nebraska in the 2023 class is inside linebacker. Dwight Johnson Jr. is a very active, very athletic linebacker that could fit in the Nebraska 3-4 defense incredibly well. Johnson had 125 tackles, 1 interception, 20 TFL and 1 forced fumble last season for his Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown team.