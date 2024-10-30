Three Pressing Questions for Satterfield, NU offense over final four games

Advertisement

in other news

The Checkdown: Nebraska exposes Ohio State, wham and traps help run game

The Checkdown: Nebraska exposes Ohio State, wham and traps help run game

This week's Checkdown takes a detailed look at what stood out from Nebraska's 21-17 loss at Ohio State.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Rhule addresses officiating as B1G acknowledges wrong call in OSU-Nebraska

Rhule addresses officiating as B1G acknowledges wrong call in OSU-Nebraska

Matt Rhule addressed the problems with Big Ten officiating and replay reviews in the Ohio State-Nebraska game.

 • Zack Carpenter
Rhule on screen game: "It wasn't good enough"

Rhule on screen game: "It wasn't good enough"

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was asked about his offense's screen game, which hasn't been good this season.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Matt Rhule on Big Ten officiating, Ohio State loss in Monday presser

WATCH: Matt Rhule on Big Ten officiating, Ohio State loss in Monday presser

Matt Rhule talks Big Ten officiating in the Huskers' loss at Ohio State, criticism of offensive play calling and more.

 • Staff
Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition

Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition

This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 21-17 loss at No. 4 Ohio State.

 • Steve Marik

in other news

The Checkdown: Nebraska exposes Ohio State, wham and traps help run game

The Checkdown: Nebraska exposes Ohio State, wham and traps help run game

This week's Checkdown takes a detailed look at what stood out from Nebraska's 21-17 loss at Ohio State.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Rhule addresses officiating as B1G acknowledges wrong call in OSU-Nebraska

Rhule addresses officiating as B1G acknowledges wrong call in OSU-Nebraska

Matt Rhule addressed the problems with Big Ten officiating and replay reviews in the Ohio State-Nebraska game.

 • Zack Carpenter
Rhule on screen game: "It wasn't good enough"

Rhule on screen game: "It wasn't good enough"

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was asked about his offense's screen game, which hasn't been good this season.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Three Pressing Questions for Satterfield, NU offense over final four games
circle avatar
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Publisher
Twitter
@Zack_Carp
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement