Three Predictions: Nebraska's offense, Bryce Underwood, UCLA

Dana Holgorsen (Photo by © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has a trio of predictions on more offensive changes to come at Nebraska, Michigan's quest to flip five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and how UCLA will close out the season.



1. JUST THE START OF OFFENSIVE CHANGES IN LINCOLN

Dylan Raiola (Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

Matt Rhule made a big move on Monday when he announced that Dana Holgorsen would be Nebraska's new offensive coordinator and play-caller for the rest of the season. Former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will move to coaching tight ends. This is a bold move by Rhule in-season. The offense has been putrid for the entire time Rhule has been in Lincoln. Holgorsen has coached some great offenses during his time in college football. But handing over the reins of the offense to a coach that was not on staff for the first nine games of the season can be tricky. This move should help in the short-term which is what Rhule says he’s focused on. If the Huskers put up some points and make a bowl game, it’s worth it for now. But the real key is getting Holgorsen to stay for at least two seasons. I think that’ll happen, which means this is just the start of the offensive staff tweaks in Lincoln. It’s very unlikely that Satterfield remains coaching tight ends beyond this season. It’s very likely that Holgorsen will want to bring in offensive coaches who are more familiar with his air raid attack. The biggest move has happened (offensive coordinator) but this is just the start of the offensive overhaul in Lincoln that Rhule hopes will jumpstart the program.

2. MICHIGAN COMES UP SHORT IN UNDERWOOD QUEST

Bryce Underwood

This can move rapidly in recruiting so I could very well have egg on my face after making this prediction. But I’m going to say that Bryce Underwood will stick with his LSU pledge. After a trip to Baton Rouge for the Tigers’ most recent game, the intel coming out is that LSU feels confident in hanging on to its five-star quarterback. Is that just mistaken confidence? Perhaps. But aside from Michigan reportedly increasing its financial offer to Underwood, nothing has changed in this recruitment. The potential weapons he’d have in Baton Rouge are way better than what is in Ann Arbor. The offense is much more quarterback friendly as well. The relationship with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is strong. Maybe Michigan just blows Underwood away with an NIL offer and he changes his mind. But the fact that it took the money to get him to even consider the school down the street doesn’t bode well for the Wolverines’ chances. MORE: LSU trending in recruiting after the weekend

3. UCLA WILL MAKE A BOWL AND BEAT USC

DeShaun Foster (Photo by © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)