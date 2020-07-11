 HuskerOnline - Three & Out: Sharp Showcase
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 07:23:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Three & Out: Sharp Showcase

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

SALINA, Kan. - Former Kansas running back and Salina native Jake Sharp held his annual Sharp Performance Showcase at Kansas Wesleyan Friday. HuskerOnline.com was on hand for the action and brings ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}