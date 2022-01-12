Three & Out: RB moves, adding ace recruiters, taking advantage of portal

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit on running back moves, adding ace recruiters, and taking advantage of the transfer portal.

Anthony Grant (Chad Simmons)

Examining the numbers

I am really glad some of you were mentioning it on the scrolls after I posted information about Anthony Grant because there are some things that don't add up to me either. It's possible Nebraska has been interested in adding a running back from the portal and Deondre Jackson was the number one target. It would make sense for Nebraska to have some other options there in case Jackson went another route. This could explain the fact that Grant doesn't have an offer. But Grant was making the official visit to Nebraska without the offer. He was basically taking the trip with the idea that if he made it the chance he picked up an offer from NU would be very good. If Nebraska is looking at adding both Jackson and Grant, then something else doesn't add up. Maybe there is another player who is close to leaving Nebraska? It's not like me to speculate, but I think the only name that is a real possibility was mentioned in the official visitor thread. That may make sense. What doesn't make sense to me? Grant's film, his production and the relative lack of recruiting interest. I couldn't find any film of his time at NMMI so I didn't post his high school film. His high school film is amazing. Like some suggested, probably as good or better than Jackson in terms of potential or possibility. Grant has that unique skill set to turn the corner, run between the tackles, get yards after contact, run over a defender, as well as catch the football. And his production the last two years is consistent. Yes, he rushed for twice as many yards this season than last season, but look at his carries and the average yards per carry. This is definitely an interesting development that is a possibly late, great pick up for this staff and next year's team. - Bryan Munson

Bill Busch (Gridiron Now)

Adding ace recruiters

Since Scott Frost took over the head football coaching position in Lincoln, there hasn't been an assistant coach you could readily point to as a proven "ace recruiter" on the staff. The closest was maybe Sean Beckton with his ties in the states of Georgia and Florida, but in reality, it was Coach Frost himself who displayed the most tenacity and effectiveness on the recruiting trail his first few cycles as Nebraska's coach. That has now changed with the additions of Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch. Both of these additions to the coaching staff, who had past ties to the program, will exponentially increase the recruiting horizons for the Cornhusker program going forward. The Huskers' recruiting got stuck in the mud this past cycle and class, but Joseph and Busch have the capability to change that in a dramatic way. Joseph has already proven this in the early returns, and I expect Busch to follow suit and make his presence known even before the February 2 regular NCAA signing date. Mickey Joseph displayed his recruiting prowess by bringing in former five-star LSU receiver Trey Palmer via the transfer portal, as well as getting receiver Decoldest Crawford to sign with Nebraska before he even visited campus and the facilities. Bill Busch stood out on a staff of top recruiters under Bill Callahan. He just has a way of connecting with kids. Some just have "it" on the recruiting trail and many don't. Who can forget the six-player haul Busch helped accomplish in Arizona in the Class of 2007. He was able to sign four-stars OL Jaivorio Burkes, DE William Yancey and JUCO DB Armando Murillo; as well as three-stars CB Prince Amukamara, DB Eric Hagg and OT Marcel Jones all in one cycle. Amukamara was actually NU's last first-round NFL selection in 2011 and Busch was responsible for getting him to Lincoln. He was also instrumental in bringing top overall NFL draft pick Joe Burrough to LSU and Alex Smith to Utah. Let's face it, Nebraska's recruiting operation had become stale and mostly ineffective over the past year or so. The COVID restrictions certainly didn't help, but it ran much deeper than that. I have little doubt the infusion of Joseph and Busch onto the staff will change that dynamic tremendously and almost immediately. There has been a lot to criticize Coach Frost about the past few years, but you also need to give credit where credit is due. His hiring of Joseph and Busch will increase his chances of sticking around as the Huskers' head coach beyond this year. Perhaps significantly. - Mike Matya

Just add water or transfers