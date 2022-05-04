Three & Out: Portal talk, Damian Jackson's legacy and Texas fans reaction

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which Sean Callahan and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball, and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out," we discuss the transfer portal, Damian Jackson's legacy and Texas fans' reaction to losing Ochaun Mathis.

May transfer portal talent pool not as deep

I think if we've learned anything so far about the transfer portal, the talent pool available in December and January is probably going to be much deeper than what you are going to see in May. In December and January, you are going to see a mad rush of players every year flood the portal for a variety of reasons between head and assistant coach changes, or playing time. These are players that enter the portal with an urgency that want to get to a new school for the start of the second semester to win a job in spring ball in most cases. Meanwhile, in May, the pool feels much more limited to players that gave spring ball one final shot before deciding they were going to transfer. The bottom line is your portal approach needs to be flexible. It's so unpredictable what players are going to enter, and prospects like defensive linemen Ochaun Mathis are Devin Drew are going to command quite a bit of attention when they do. I'll even use Casey Rogers as an example. If he entered the portal in December, would he have had as many offers as he got in April? My guess is not. Rogers was more valuable in the portal in April/May because there are so few proven players like him available on the defensive line this late in the game. Sadly, in some ways, the intrigue of the portal will take away the shine of traditional recruiting. I think Nebraska has done a pretty good job though of blending both together. -Sean Callahan



More than just a player

Both of my sons are named after former Huskers. Their names came from Husker greats. Players that I loved to watch on the field when I was younger, and then as I got older, I respected the balance of their lives as student-athletes. My sons’ names are Trevor, for Trev Alberts, and Jacob for Jake Young. Both are still considered to be two of the best to ever play the game at Nebraska and they always will be. Both have their picture hanging with the Academic All-Americana and Trev has more than that with the Butkus and Jack Lambert trophies his senior year. Both players will have a special place with me for the rest of my life, but I am adding a third. The third player won’t have his picture anywhere in the facility and won’t win any post-season awards. But he did have an understanding of what it means to be part of a team that goes way past the game of football. Of course I am talking about Damian Jackson. Jackson will leave Nebraska 11 total tackles to his credit after only seeing action in 20 games through four years. This is not the way to measure the impact of Jackson on the Nebraska program though. From talking to a former Husker, Jackson made everyone accountable from the field to the weight room to the classroom. While people try to find ways to plug holes in the roster with portal transfers there is also a need to backfill the leadership that is lost with Jackson leaving the team. If I had to use a word to sum up the story of Damian Jackson at Nebraska it would be--improbable. Jackson never played high school football. He dreamed of playing football both collegiately and possibly professionally following his four years of service. Nebraska was the only team interested enough in Jackson to respond to his request to try and make the team. Not only did he make the roster, he was put on scholarship for the 2020 season. Damian Jackson won’t be a player that I will think back to how he fired off on the snap of the football like Jake Young did or how he cornered off of the edge to sack a quarterback like Trev Alberts. However, I will think about his impossible journey to college football and how he overcame staggering odds of playing D1 football. More than that though Jackson inspired a team, a school and a state. The role of bringing out the flag for every home game as well as unveiling the uniforms the team wore on 9/11 in 2021. He will find a school and a team and they will be lucky to have him. They will think that they have great leaders already and then they will see how Jackson operates. And Husker Nation will support him wherever he goes because they won’t forget how inspired they were by him anytime soon. Once a Husker… - Bryan Munson

