Three & Out: Norris TE James Carnie making a case for a Husker offer
FIRTH, Neb. - One of the more intriguing looking prospects in the state of Nebraska for the class of 2021 is Firth (Neb.) Norris tight end James Carnie. HuskerOnline had the chance to watch Carnie ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news